Matt Henry Becomes First Player To Dismiss Same Player In Every Innings Of Test Series

Hamilton: New Zealand's Matt Henry became the first player in the history of Test cricket to take a wicket of the same player in all innings of the Test series. Henry achieved a significant record during the third Test match between New Zealand and England at the Seddon Park here on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Henry dismissed England's Zak Crawley in all six innings of the three-match Test series, making him his 'bunny'. Henry pocketed Crawley for the sixth time in six innings.

Crawley faced 33 balls from Matt Henry and hasn't scored a single run on 29 deliveries. The England batter scored only 10 runs against Henry at an average of 1.7 and a strike rate of 30.3. In 2023, Crawley faced 18 deliveries from Henry in Test

It was a fuller length that shaped back in, almost like a fast off break. Crawley shuffled forward and inward and was struck on the pads but a long way out of his crease. He reviewed and ball tracking suggested that it would have clipped leg stump. The English opener shaked his head as he walks off as he felt he was a long way outside his crease to be given out LBW with conviction.

Zak Crawley vs Matt Henry Test Stats Matchup

Year Runs Balls Outs Dots 4s 6s Strike Rate Average 2023 13 18 1 14 3 0 72.2 13 2024 10 33 6 29 2 0 30.3 1.7

Coming to the match front, New Zealand dominated third day once again, and fueling all those critics of England's Bazball style of play. The first session was washed out due to rain, but when the game resumed Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra got a partnership going. The latter was out a few short of his fifty, while the former carried on to score another home century. He converted that into a 150, before holing out in the deep.

New Zealand had contributions from Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and then Mitchell Santner lower down the order as they scored a massive 453 runs, setting whopping target of 657 runs. England's pacers were too tired after a point, and Ben Stokes went off with a hamstring issue as well. So they were forced to bowl many overs of spin, with Bashir bowling the most and Bethell, Root and Brook all chipping in.

England had to bat out six overs, lost both their openers in the process. Duckett went for an expensive T20 slash and was knocked over by Tim Southee, who is playing his final Test, while Crawley was given out LBW despite batting a long way outside the crease. They are struggling at 18/2 at the stumps of Day 3.