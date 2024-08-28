Lucknow Super Giants Ropes In Zaheer Khan As Mentor Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Hyderabad: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday announced former India pacer Zaheer Khan as their mentor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Zaheer has served five-time champion side Mumbai Indian (MI) as the head of global development. He also fulfilled his duties as director of cricket for the franchise from 2018-22.

The LSG posted a short video on their social media handles to announce the left-arm pacer's appointment as mentor. They captioned their X video post: "He's here, guys" while Zaheer says in a video: "I'm here."

The left-arm pacer, who has led the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2016-17 seasons, has featured in 100 IPL games as part of three franchises -- MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Delhi Daredevils across 10 seasons, claiming 102 wickets at an economy of 7.59. In 2017 season, Zaheer became the 10th bowler in the history and 8th Indian bowler, to pick 100 wickets in Indian Premier League. At the age of 38, he is the oldest player to achieve this feat.

Zaheer, who had retired from all forms of cricket after the 2017 season, was also in the list for two other franchises, who too were keen on bringing him on board ahead of the IPL mega auction, for which the retention rules will be announced by early September.