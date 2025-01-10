ETV Bharat / sports

Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence With A Cryptic Post Around His Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma

Hyderabad: India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has urged Indian fans to not engage in the recent speculations about his personal life. Recently, there have been media reports claiming that Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are heading towards a divorce. Although Chahal didn’t mention Verma in his lengthy statement, his post hinted at the talks around his divorce from model Dhanashree.

“certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true” have caused him and his family “immense pain”

"I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," Chahal wrote in his statement.