Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence With A Cryptic Post Around His Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal has come up with a lengthy statement on his social media handle around the talks of his divorce with Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Instagram Post On Divorce Rumours After Dhanshree Verma
File Photo: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma (Dhanashree Verma Instagram handle)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has urged Indian fans to not engage in the recent speculations about his personal life. Recently, there have been media reports claiming that Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are heading towards a divorce. Although Chahal didn’t mention Verma in his lengthy statement, his post hinted at the talks around his divorce from model Dhanashree.

“certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true” have caused him and his family “immense pain”

"I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," Chahal wrote in his statement.

Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram Story (Yuzvendra Chahal Insta Handle)

The rumours of the separation of the two have been doing rounds and Dhanashree had also uploaded a social media post earlier.

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact- checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate,” she wrote.

