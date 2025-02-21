Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma Divorced; Both Share Cryptic Posts After Separation

Hyderabad: The duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have officially parted ways according to media reports. The news about their divorce was doing rounds on social media for a few months. Both of them shared cryptic posts on their respective social media handles dropping a hint regarding their divorce. However, none of them had given any official statement. Now, it has been reported that the final hearing regarding the couple’s case and also all the necessary formalities took place on Thursday. Both of them were physically present during the hearing.

According to the report, the hearing went on for 45 minutes and the judge advised the couple to opt for counselling. However, the duo didn’t agree to the decision and decided to part ways with mutual consent. Chahal might have to pay ₹60 Lakh in alimony to his partner. The judge finally informed that both of them wanted to be separated with mutual consent.

Chahal shared a cryptic post on his social media handle, before the final hearing.

"God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen,” he wrote.

Dhanashree shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle about her faith.

"From stressed to blessed. Isn't it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you're stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."