Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Divorce Rumours After Deleting Dhanashree Verma’s Pictures From His Social Media

Hyderabad: Indian cricket fans have witnessed Hardik Pandya's divorce. The Baroda all-rounder announced his separation from the Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic in 2024. Now, speculations have started about another Indian cricketer's separation.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma recently unfollowed each other on social media platform Instagram. Thus, the speculations around the divorce have started and that has hinted signs of break up between the two.

Chahl has also deleted all the pictures posted with Dhanashree on Instagram. On the other hand, Dhanashree has not removed any of the pictures posted with Chahal from her social media handle. These developments have stirred the rumours around the separation of the duo.

Apart from being a YouTuber, Dhanashree is also a dance choreographer. The rumours of a breakup started in 2023 when Dhanashree Verma deleted the surname 'Chahal' from her Instagram profile.

At that time, several social media posts by Chahal suggested the possibility of a breakup. Indian cricketer Chahal and dance choreographer Dhanashree Verma got married on December 11, 2020. Thus, the duo used to provide messages about couple goals on social media with their posts.

34-year-old Jind born Chahal till recently was part of the Indian cricket team. He has grabbed 121 ODI wickets from 72 matches. The leg-spinner also has 96 T20 wickets from 80 games. He last played for India against New Zealand at Indore on January 24, 2023, in ODI while his last T20I appearance was against West Indies at Lauderhill on August 13, 2023.