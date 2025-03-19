Alimony Amount In Chahal-Dhanashreee Divorce Case Revealed; Bombay High Court Overturns Family Court’s Decision

The Bombay High Court has directed the Bandra Magistrate Court to decide the divorce case of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma by Thursday, March 20. A bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar ordered the family court to speed up the process considering the Indian cricketers' commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The duo had filed a divorce petition before the family court on February 5 and were seeking divorce by mutual consent. However, the family court had refused to waive the six-month cooling period on February 20. The couple had been living apart since June 2022, 18 months after their marriage.

The court cited that the duo had maintained partial compliance with the consent terms and Chaha has paid alimony of 2.37 Crore out of the total amount of 4.75 Crores. Additionally, a report was referred by the family court which indicated that mediation efforts had been partially complied with.

Under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, a six-month cooling-off period is mandatory before granting a divorce decree. Justice Jamdar waived the cooling-off period because the pair of Chahal and Dhanashree have been living separately for two and a half years.

The high court also noted that the second instalment of permanent alimony would be paid only after the divorce decree was granted.

Speculations about their strained relationship have been rife since the couple stopped sharing social media posts together. Earlier this year, Dhanashree’s family members had denied the claim of her demanding an alimony of ₹60 Crores.