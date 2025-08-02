‘Had Suicidal Thoughts’ Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence On Divorce With Dhanashree Verma

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got divorced in March this year. The leg-spinner has now broken the silence on his divorce, saying he had suicidal thoughts. He also addressed the whole issue.
Cracks in marriage and Chahal having suicidal thoughts
The duo got married in 2020, but the cracks started to appear soon. In a podcast with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, the 35-year-old stated that the issue had been going on for a while.
"It was going on for a long while. We decided we do not want to show the people. Who knew if it did not happen? Maybe it will become a different scenario. We were like until we reached a point of no return, we are not going to say anything. We will be like a normal couple on social media," said Chahal.
Chahal also added that the people accused him of cheating and admitted that the whole thing affected his mental health.
"I think when my divorce happened, people alleged me of being a cheater. I have never cheated in my life. I am not that kind of a person. You won't find anyone more loyal than me. I think from my heart for my closed ones, always. I do not demand, I always give. When people don't know anything, but they keep blaming me, so you start thinking [otherwise]," the Indian bowler said.
"I had suicidal thoughts, I was tired of my life, I used to cry for 2 hours. I used to sleep just for 2 hours. It went for 40-45 days. I wanted a break from cricket. I was so busy in cricket. I was not able to concentrate. I used to sleep for 2 hours. Used to share suicidal thoughts with my friend. I used to get scared.”
Kohli cried in the bathroom
Former India batter Virat Kohli is known for his aggressive behaviour on the field. However, Chahal revealed the emotional side of the right-handed batter after India suffered a defeat in the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup against New Zealand by 18 runs.
“2019 World Cup, I saw him crying in the bathroom,” he said.
“And then I was the last batter, when I was crossing him, he had tears in his eyes. In 2019, I saw everyone crying in the bathroom,” he added.
Batting first, New Zealand posted a total of 240 and India responded with 221 from 49.3 overs. Top order batters KL Rahul (1), Rohit Sharma (1) and Virat Kohli (1) faltered, but MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) scored a half-century. However, their knocks went in vain and the Indian team failed to complete the chase.