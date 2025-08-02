ETV Bharat / sports

‘Had Suicidal Thoughts’ Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence On Divorce With Dhanashree Verma

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got divorced in March this year. The leg-spinner has now broken the silence on his divorce, saying he had suicidal thoughts. He also addressed the whole issue.

Cracks in marriage and Chahal having suicidal thoughts

The duo got married in 2020, but the cracks started to appear soon. In a podcast with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, the 35-year-old stated that the issue had been going on for a while.

"It was going on for a long while. We decided we do not want to show the people. Who knew if it did not happen? Maybe it will become a different scenario. We were like until we reached a point of no return, we are not going to say anything. We will be like a normal couple on social media," said Chahal.

Chahal also added that the people accused him of cheating and admitted that the whole thing affected his mental health.

"I think when my divorce happened, people alleged me of being a cheater. I have never cheated in my life. I am not that kind of a person. You won't find anyone more loyal than me. I think from my heart for my closed ones, always. I do not demand, I always give. When people don't know anything, but they keep blaming me, so you start thinking [otherwise]," the Indian bowler said.