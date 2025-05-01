Yuzvendra Chahal Achieves Never-Seen-Before Record In IPL History By Taking Hattrick Against CSK

Chennai: In the era of fast-paced cricket, batters tend to lose their wickets, especially at the back end of the innings, in an attempt to steer the run rate. Thus, hattricks aren’t a very rare phenomenon nowadays. However, Yuzvendra Chahal picked a hat-trick while playing for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday in the IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and achieved a unique feat.

Chahal’s hat-trick in the 19th over

Chahal picked three wickets in three consecutive deliveries in the penultimate over of the first innings. He dismissed Deepak Hooda (2), Anshul Kambhoj (0), and Noor Ahmad (0) to take hat-trick in the 49th match of the IPL 2025. He also dismissed Dhoni on a score of 11 runs. He finished the match with figures of 32/4 from three overs.

Records made by Chahal

The 34-year-old became the first bowler to take a hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings. There have been 22 IPL hattricks before today’s occurrence, but none of them came against CSK. He also became the third bowler to take multiple hat-tricks after Yuvraj Singh and Amit Mishra. Also, he became the fourth PBKS bowler to take a hat-trick after Yuvraj Singh, Amit Mishra and Sam Curran. Also, he has taken four wickets in a single over twice in the history of the IPL.

Hat-tricks for Punjab Kings in the IPL

Yuvraj Singh v RCB, Durban 2009

Yuvraj Singh v Deccan, Joburg 2009

Axar Patel v GL, Rajkot 2016

Sam Curran v DC, Mohali 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal v CSK, Chennai 2025*

Most hat-tricks in IPL

3 - Amit Mishra

2 - Yuvraj Singh

2 - Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS win the match by four wickets

PBKS won the match by four wickets as Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer played stellar knocks to help their team hunt down the target of 191. Prabhsimran scored 54 runs from 36 deliveries while skipper Shreyas Iyer amassed 72 runs from 41 deliveries laced with four sixes.