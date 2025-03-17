Watch: Yuvraj Singh, Tino Best Get Involved In Animated Face-Off During IML Final

Hyderabad: Legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and former West Indies pacer Tino Best were involved in an animated chat during the final of the International Masters League (IML) T20 on Sunday, March 16, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters thrashed West Indies Masters in the summit clash by six wickets to clinch the title in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The incident happend during the 13th over of the India's innings when the West Indies (WI) speedster wanted to go off the field after the completion of his over. However, Yuvraj informed the umpire about the issue and Windies pacer returned to the field that made him furious.

Tino walked towards Yuvraj after returning on the field and got involved in a verbal spat. The duo were also seen pointing fingers at each other and hurling some words. With the situation getting intense, the on-field umpires and West Indies Masters skipper Brian Lara had to intervene to clam them down.

Yuvraj scored an unbeaten 13 runs off 11 balls and ensured that he finished the game. India chased down a modest 149-run target with six wickets and 17 balls to spare, courtesy of Ambati Rayudu's 74-run knock that set the foundation for India's win.