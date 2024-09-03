YUVA: From Adversity to Triumph: Vaishnavi's Powerlifting Journey

Hyderabad: Despite facing financial constraints and discouragement, Vaishnavi from Hyderabad has emerged as a beacon of determination in the world of powerlifting. Her unwavering commitment and hard work have recently earned her a spot in the Commonwealth Games, showcasing her extraordinary talent.
Vaishnavi's journey is marked by resilience and dedication. The young athlete, who hails from a modest background, has overcome numerous obstacles to pursue her dream. With the support of her family and coach, she has managed to excel in powerlifting, amassing an impressive 40 medals at state and national levels.
Born to Geeta and Ram Mahesh in Secunderabad, Vaishnavi's family has faced financial challenges. Her father, Mahesh, works as a mechanic to support his family, while her brother has completed his B Tech and is seeking employment. Amid these struggles, Vaishnavi has stood out with her passion for sports. Alongside her academic pursuits, she has actively participated in various competitions, demonstrating her strength and skill.
Vaishnavi's love for sports extends beyond powerlifting. She has played kabaddi, volleyball, kho kho and softball, with her college recognising and encouraging her athletic prowess. Initially advised to specialise in one sport rather than team games, Vaishnavi chose powerlifting, a demanding sport that requires intense physical effort and discipline.
Her dedication is evident in her daily routine, which includes rigorous gym sessions and participation in free training programmes for constable candidates. Her commitment paid off when she won a bronze medal in the national sub-junior powerlifting competition in 2021. Recognised for her potential, Vaishnavi trained under coach Kaushik, whose guidance has been pivotal in her development.
In 2022, Vaishnavi's hard work bore fruit as she clinched a gold medal in the sub-junior classics in Kerala and a bronze at the Asian Powerlifting Competition. Her achievements continued with gold medals at the All India University and national-level competitions held in Punjab. These accomplishments have paved the way for her selection in the Commonwealth Games.
Currently training under coach Kaushik, Vaishnavi benefits from his generosity, as he provides coaching without a fee due to her financial situation. Kaushik is also actively seeking donors to support her participation in national and international competitions.
