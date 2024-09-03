ETV Bharat / sports

YUVA: From Adversity to Triumph: Vaishnavi's Powerlifting Journey

Hyderabad: Despite facing financial constraints and discouragement, Vaishnavi from Hyderabad has emerged as a beacon of determination in the world of powerlifting. Her unwavering commitment and hard work have recently earned her a spot in the Commonwealth Games, showcasing her extraordinary talent.

Vaishnavi's journey is marked by resilience and dedication. The young athlete, who hails from a modest background, has overcome numerous obstacles to pursue her dream. With the support of her family and coach, she has managed to excel in powerlifting, amassing an impressive 40 medals at state and national levels.

Born to Geeta and Ram Mahesh in Secunderabad, Vaishnavi's family has faced financial challenges. Her father, Mahesh, works as a mechanic to support his family, while her brother has completed his B Tech and is seeking employment. Amid these struggles, Vaishnavi has stood out with her passion for sports. Alongside her academic pursuits, she has actively participated in various competitions, demonstrating her strength and skill.

Vaishnavi's love for sports extends beyond powerlifting. She has played kabaddi, volleyball, kho kho and softball, with her college recognising and encouraging her athletic prowess. Initially advised to specialise in one sport rather than team games, Vaishnavi chose powerlifting, a demanding sport that requires intense physical effort and discipline.