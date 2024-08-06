YUVA: Champion Bodybuilder's Journey Filled With Trophies, But Struggling To Stay In Game

Kazipet (Telangana): Ramakrishna, a dedicated sportsman, who decided to bring laurels to the country, left his family behind and practised tirelessly for years driven by a dream to win medals. His remarkable talent shone through in numerous international competitions. However, despite his triumphs, financial struggles are now forcing this champion to step away from the bodybuilding he loves. This special article delves into the journey of Ramakrishna, a bodybuilding world champion, who remains determined to continue his quest for glory if only he receives the support he needs.
The journey of a champion
Ramakrishna from Kazipet Dargah in Hanmakonda district of Telangana embarked on his bodybuilding journey with a desire to boost his self-confidence. He became deeply interested in physical strength dedicating himself to building muscles. To prove himself in fitness competitions, he moved from his hometown to Hyderabad for better training opportunities
After winning a medal in his first competition, Ramakrishna's resolve only grew stronger. He tirelessly pursued excellence, rising to the international level by winning medals in every competition he participated. Competing in three to four events each month, he amassed countless titles, becoming a celebrated muscular hero. His home is a testament to his success, filled with cups and mementoes from various competitions
A house full of trophies and a life full of struggles
Ramakrishna's impressive achievements include being crowned the All India Railways Body Building champion in 2022 and 2023, winning the 2021 Mr World Body Building and Physique Sports Championship in Uzbekistan, securing a silver medal in South Korea in 2019 and clinching the Mr South India Body Building Championship overall title. In the same year, he also earned the Mr Steel Man of Telangana title.
Despite his international acclaim, Ramakrishna faces severe financial difficulties. Till date, he has spent Rs 70 lakhs from his pocket to compete in various events. The lack of sponsorship has become a significant barrier, preventing him from participating in the upcoming competitions in the Maldives this November.
A call for support
Ramakrishna's financial struggles have indeed impacted his family significantly. The high costs associated with maintaining his diet for bodybuilding have strained their finances, making it difficult for them to sustain their livelihood. His wife has expressed their challenges, emphasising the dire need for support. They sought Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's assistance and cooperation to alleviate their financial burdens.
Despite these challenges, Ramakrishna's determination remains unshaken. He is resolved to continue his medal hunt if he receives the necessary sponsorship. This bodybuilding champion, who has brought national fame, now needs the support of sponsors to continue his journey and uphold the pride of his country.
Support Ramakrishna's Journey
Ramakrishna's story is a poignant reminder that even champions need support. With adequate assistance, he can continue to shine on the international stage, bringing glory to the nation. Let's stand by Ramakrishna and ensure he has the means to pursue his passion and bring home more medals.
