YUVA: Champion Bodybuilder's Journey Filled With Trophies, But Struggling To Stay In Game

Kazipet (Telangana): Ramakrishna, a dedicated sportsman, who decided to bring laurels to the country, left his family behind and practised tirelessly for years driven by a dream to win medals. His remarkable talent shone through in numerous international competitions. However, despite his triumphs, financial struggles are now forcing this champion to step away from the bodybuilding he loves. This special article delves into the journey of Ramakrishna, a bodybuilding world champion, who remains determined to continue his quest for glory if only he receives the support he needs.

The journey of a champion

Ramakrishna from Kazipet Dargah in Hanmakonda district of Telangana embarked on his bodybuilding journey with a desire to boost his self-confidence. He became deeply interested in physical strength dedicating himself to building muscles. To prove himself in fitness competitions, he moved from his hometown to Hyderabad for better training opportunities

After winning a medal in his first competition, Ramakrishna's resolve only grew stronger. He tirelessly pursued excellence, rising to the international level by winning medals in every competition he participated. Competing in three to four events each month, he amassed countless titles, becoming a celebrated muscular hero. His home is a testament to his success, filled with cups and mementoes from various competitions

A house full of trophies and a life full of struggles

Ramakrishna's impressive achievements include being crowned the All India Railways Body Building champion in 2022 and 2023, winning the 2021 Mr World Body Building and Physique Sports Championship in Uzbekistan, securing a silver medal in South Korea in 2019 and clinching the Mr South India Body Building Championship overall title. In the same year, he also earned the Mr Steel Man of Telangana title.

Despite his international acclaim, Ramakrishna faces severe financial difficulties. Till date, he has spent Rs 70 lakhs from his pocket to compete in various events. The lack of sponsorship has become a significant barrier, preventing him from participating in the upcoming competitions in the Maldives this November.