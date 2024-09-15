‘Look At Virat Kohli’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Advises Babar Azam To Take Learnings From Star Indian Batter

Hyderabad: Babar Azam has been at the centre of criticism in recent months due to his dismal form in international cricket. In the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, Babar managed to amass only 122 runs from four innings with an average of 40.66. However, the strike rate of the batter was only 101.66 which played a part in the team posting low total on multiple occasions. Also, Pakistan’s ace batter hasn’t scored any fifty in his last 16 Test innings.

Former Pakistan batter Younis Khan has come up with a suggestion for Babar to regain his form and old glory. Younis has stated that he should take some learnings from Virat Kohli and up his game.

“The only suggestion I have for Babar is that he should focus on his cricket. He should up his performance. Babar Azam was made the captain because he was the best player at the time. I was there when the decision was made that the team’s best player should be the captain," Younis said during an event in Pakistan.

“Your focus should be on cricket. You have to perform everywhere because there are very high expectations. Players should focus more on cricket and use social media wisely, but their real answers should come through their performances with the bat and ball. He (Babar) needs to focus on his fitness and work ethic because opportunities like these don’t come around often."

Younis cited the example of Virat Kohli who stepped down from the Test captaincy after leading India to some noteworthy performances on away tours. The Indian star batter is still going strong and is consistently shattering records on his way.

“Look at Virat Kohli. He chose to step down from captaincy on his terms, and now he’s breaking records worldwide. This shows that playing for the country should be the priority. If there’s any energy left, then play for yourself."