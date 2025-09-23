ETV Bharat / sports

Gujarat’s Super Fan Honours Virat Kohli With 15 Lakh Worth Gold Mobile Cover

Surat: There are many fans of Virat Kohli across the globe, but there is one unique fan from the Kudsad village of Surat. A young man named Ankit Patel is so impressed by Virat Kohli's performances on the field that he considers Virat Kohli the godfather of cricket. To honour his favourite cricketer, Ankit Patel has made a 15-tole gold mobile cover worth Rs 15 lakhs as well as gold bracelets. Virat Kohli's picture and name have been painted on the gold mobile cover, and the gold mobile cover made in honour of Kohli has become the talk of the town.

The enthusiasm and curiosity to see the gold mobile cover made by Ankit is high amongst the people in his town. Everyone is surprised to see Ankit’s admiration for Kohli. The star Indian cricketer has many fans in the country, but Ankit has pulled off a unique move to honour the right-handed batter. Ankit has followed Kohli’s career from the start and has been his big fan.