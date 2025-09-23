ETV Bharat / sports

Gujarat’s Super Fan Honours Virat Kohli With 15 Lakh Worth Gold Mobile Cover

Cricketer Virat Kohli has a fan from Surat who has made a gold mobile cover with Kohli's picture and name.

Surat fan makes gold mobile cover of Rs 15 lakh
File Photo: Virat Kohli (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 23, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST

Surat: There are many fans of Virat Kohli across the globe, but there is one unique fan from the Kudsad village of Surat. A young man named Ankit Patel is so impressed by Virat Kohli's performances on the field that he considers Virat Kohli the godfather of cricket. To honour his favourite cricketer, Ankit Patel has made a 15-tole gold mobile cover worth Rs 15 lakhs as well as gold bracelets. Virat Kohli's picture and name have been painted on the gold mobile cover, and the gold mobile cover made in honour of Kohli has become the talk of the town.

The enthusiasm and curiosity to see the gold mobile cover made by Ankit is high amongst the people in his town. Everyone is surprised to see Ankit’s admiration for Kohli. The star Indian cricketer has many fans in the country, but Ankit has pulled off a unique move to honour the right-handed batter. Ankit has followed Kohli’s career from the start and has been his big fan.

Virat Kohli mobile gold cover (ETV Bharat)

Ankit has travelled to London three times just to meet his favourite cricketer. Ankit Patel considers Virat Kohli as his cricket guru and has learned the game of cricket by watching Virat bat on TV. He has achieved this feat, and he also gives the credit for his cricket success to Virat Kohli. Ankit himself is a quality cricketer and has given some good performances in cricket matches.

Virat Kohli mobile cover (ETV Bharat)

Ankit Patel has met many Indian cricketers so far, but has not been able to meet Virat Kohli yet. Ankit wants to meet Virat Kohli once in his life. Seeing Ankit Patel's unwavering love for Virat Kohli, Ankit Patel's friends are also surprised, and they are also praying to God that Ankit meets Virat Kohli soon.

