You Have Downgraded By Calling Me: Says Dinesh Karthik While Giving 'Best Fielder' Award

Guyana: Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who announced his retirement on his 39th birthday, was called to announce the name of the winner of the 'Best Fielder' after India's massive 68-run victory over England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

When Karthik entered the dressing room to give the award, he said to fielding coach T Dilip, "First of all, Dilip has set such a high standard for who was given this award - Sachin Tendulkar, Vivian Richards, Buggy Cam and Spider Cam. I think you've downgraded by calling me here to give away the best fielder award."

Karthik's suggestions of other unique ways of giving the award left everyone in splits as a few players including Arshdeep Singh started clapping. "The only thing he left with UFO and aliens as everybody else is over now is to give this award," Karthik suggested.

He also applauded and congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led side for reaching the finals, remembering the moments of sitting in the dugout in the last edition's semi-final defeat against England in Australia,

"You guys have done phenomenally well to be here, so congratulations. Two years ago in the same game, against the same opponent, I remember how we were in the dressing room on a cool night in Adelaide. It didn't go our way, but from there to where we have reached today has been great to watch," Karthik said.

He also made a sarcastic comment hinting at him not being picked in the squad which left the team in a laughter riot, saying some good decisions along with team selection along the way including the team selection.

"Some very good decisions along the way, and picking the team itself started there, but it's been outstanding to see how well you have played. Just a couple of mentions- Rohit Sharma led the team very well and Rahul (Dravid) Bhai, just a couple of days and could be the last game for the moment as a coach. You have had a great journey, you're leaving the team at a better place for the rest to take over," He added.

The 39-year-old announced the winner of the medal from the three contenders - Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant. "There are many stories in this sport and he is not better than the personnel who give it too. With what he has gone through a year ago. I don't think we expected him to be in this team. Many would have expected him to play the sport this early, but to come out and play the way you have done, started the IPL and do what he has done. We all are happy for him, but he made millions happy by just being on the field. Well done Rishabh Pant."