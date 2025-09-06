‘Yuvraj Singh Had Only One Friend’: Yograj Singh Makes Shocking Revelation

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has come up with a shocking revelation, saying that Sachin Tendulkar is Yuvraj Singh’s only friend.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Yograj Singh, father of star India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has come up with a shocking claim. Yograj stated that there are no friends in the sphere of fame and money.
"As I told you, there are no friends in the sphere of success, money and glory. There were always backstabbers, people who wanted to put you down. People were scared of Yuvraj Singh because they were afraid where he would usurp their seats because he was such a great player created by God Almighty. He has been the greatest of players, who they were scared of - right from MS Dhoni, everybody - 'oh he might take my chair," said Yograj in an exclusive interview with Inside Sport.
This is not the first occasion when Yograj has accused Yuvraj’s former teammates of serious allegations. Yograj has stated on multiple occasions that the left-handed batter was forced out of retirement.
Yuvraj has played for the national side in 402 international matches from 2000-2017 and scored 11,178 runs with an average of 33.05. He has accrued 17 centuries and 71 fifties. He was the member of a member of the Indian team which won the ICC Champions Trophy 2002, ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011.
Yuvraj also had some unique feats attached to his career. He was the first player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket during an impressive knock in the 2007 T20 World Cup match against England. He also won the Player of the Tournament during the 2011 World Cup, scoring 362 runs in nine matches, including a century and four half-centuries and taking 15 wickets.