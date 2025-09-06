‘Yuvraj Singh Had Only One Friend’: Yograj Singh Makes Shocking Revelation

ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Yograj Singh, father of star India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has come up with a shocking claim. Yograj stated that there are no friends in the sphere of fame and money.

"As I told you, there are no friends in the sphere of success, money and glory. There were always backstabbers, people who wanted to put you down. People were scared of Yuvraj Singh because they were afraid where he would usurp their seats because he was such a great player created by God Almighty. He has been the greatest of players, who they were scared of - right from MS Dhoni, everybody - 'oh he might take my chair," said Yograj in an exclusive interview with Inside Sport.

This is not the first occasion when Yograj has accused Yuvraj’s former teammates of serious allegations. Yograj has stated on multiple occasions that the left-handed batter was forced out of retirement.