“Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Retire After…” Yograj Singh Suggests Retirement Plan For Duo

Hyderabad: Amidst the constant chatter around the retirement of the star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh has come up with a suggestion. He has opined that the duo should retire only after playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

After India’s Champions Trophy triumph, Yograj shared his views on the retirement of Rohit and Kohli.

“The best thing is that Rohit Sharma said he is not retiring. Well done, my son. Nobody can retire Rohit and Virat. They should think about retirement after winning the 2027 ODI World Cup. I had said this before India would win," Yograj told ANI

India have been performing brilliantly in the white-ball cricket in recent times, and the Men in Blue won their second ICC event after the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, March 9. The Indian team beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. Also, they became the first team to win three tournament titles. India had earlier won the tournament in 2002 and 2013.

There were speculations regarding Rohit’s retirement before the fixture. However, his stellar knock of 76 runs helped India secure a victory. Also, he was seen saying in the press conference that he will not be retiring from the 50-over format.

Rohit’s performance earned him the Player of the Match award. Also, it was a collective effort from the bowling unit to restrict New Zealand to 251/7.