Yograj Singh Offers Coaching For Pakistan Cricket Team; Slams Wasim Akram And Shoaib Akhtar

Hyderabad: Pakistan was eliminated from the Champions Trophy on Monday, February 24 as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets. Many former cricketers criticized the team after their elimination from the tournament. Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh has blasted the former Pakistan cricketers like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar for their comments about the Pakistan Cricket Team.

Pakistan, who are hosting their first ICC tournament since 1996, was eliminated from the competition in just four days. The team lost their group fixtures against New Zealand and India. The team lost to the Blackcaps by 60 runs in Karachi.

Since then former Pakistan cricketers including the likes of veteran cricketers Wasim Akram and Javed Miandad, former skippers Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. Also, speedster Shoaib Akhter and many other cricketers slammed the team for their dismal performance.

Yograj Singh has delivered a scathing attack against the Pakistan cricketers saying they should be ashamed for saying the harsh things about the current team.

"Mein jata hoon, ek saal mein team khadi kar kay dikhaunga tum yaad rakhoge (I can coach them. I will build this team in one year and you’ll will remember it). It’s all about passion. I am spending 12 hours here (at his own academy). It's very easy to make big claims. You will have to give your blood and sweat for your own country to make a difference," Yograj said as quoted by News18.

“Wasim Akram should be ashamed for saying such things. Shoaib Akhtar, another big player, is saying bad things. Wasim is earning money doing commentary. Go back to your country, organise a camp for these players. I want to see which one of you can help Pakistan win the World Cup, and if not, then resign.”

Yograj's comments came in the context of a statement by Wasim Akram where he commented on the dietary preference of Pakistan cricketers.

"I think it was the second, or the third drinks break. And I saw a plate full of bananas coming out for players to eat. Itni kele bandar bhi nahi khatte (Even monkeys don't have so many bananas). And it's their diet. Had it been out captain Imran Khan, he would have given me a beating over it," Akram said on a post-match show. 'Dressing Room'.