'Vinesh Should’ve Apologised To Country For Her Disqualification'; Yogeshwar Dutt Slams Star Indian Wrestler

Hyderabad: The Indian contingent bagged six medals in the Paris Olympics but their campaign was marred with controversy. Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from her event for being overweight after making it to the final of the competition. It became a topic of discussion amongst the sporting fraternity very soon. After her disqualification, Vinesh appealed in the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) for a shared silver. However, it was rejected.

The star Indian wrestler then decided to quit the sport and joined the Indian National Congress ahead of the upcoming elections in Haryana.

Speaking at the Panchayat AajTak Haryana 2024 event, former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt shared his views on the whole episode saying Vinesh should’ve apologised in front of the entire nation.

"Since she was disqualified from the Olympic Games, she should've apologised in front of the entire nation, saying that she made mistakes. But instead, she termed it a conspiracy, even blaming the Prime Minister of the country. Everyone knows that the disqualification is just, even if the weight exceeds by a single gram,” Yogeshwar stated.

"She created wrong atmosphere in the country. Even during the protests, people were asked to gather in the wrong way. If speak just about the Olympics, despite costing India a medal, false perception was created that something wrong happened with her. If I was in Vinesh's place, I would've apologised to the country," he said.

Yogeshwar also remarked that she had painted the image of the country in an incorrect manner.

"She has her own preferences but the country should know the truth. Whatever happened in the country over the last one year, be it her disqualification from the Olympic Games or the protest. When the new parliament was to be inaugurated, the country's image was painted in an incorrect manner," the London Games bronze medallist said.

