Year-ender 2024: A World Cup Win But Change Of Guard After Historic Triumph; A Vibrant Year Summed Up

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket fans witnessed the Indian team playing a lot of fixtures in 2024. The teams went through several ups and downs including the peak point of India winning the T20 World Cup. However, the team also suffered a whitewash in a Test series at home against New Zealand. The ongoing calendar year was filled with the sadness of witnessing star players drawing curtains on their careers, a nation with more than 1.25 Crore of population celebrating the World Cup triumph, changes in the management roles of the Indian team and franchises splashing a hefty amount of money to acquire services of the cricketers.
2024 T20 World Cup win
Achieving something is always joyful, but when that achievement comes after putting in hard yards for long years, it becomes more special. The Indian cricket team waited for a span of 10 years to lift the World Cup trophy when they scripted a stellar run in the T20 World Cup 2024 hosted in the West Indies and USA. The USA hosted the World Cup for the first time. Life completed a full circle for head coach Rahul Dravid who guided the team to a World Cup win on the same soil where the Indian team was knocked out from the 2007 ODI World Cup under his captaincy.
Rohit Sharma was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament while Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah were the highest wicket-takers for the Indian team.
KKR Wins IPL 2024 and Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Pick In Mega Auction
Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the silverware in 2024 and won their third IPL title. The team won the tournament under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the grand finale. Sunil Narine was the leading run-getter for the team while Varun Chakaravarthy picked the most wickets for the franchise.
A mega auction was held ahead of the IPL 2025 and Rishabh Pant turned out to be the most expensive pick at the auction table with a price of 27 Crore rupees from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Gautam Gambhir appointed as India's head coach
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was appointed as head coach after Rahul Dravid’s tenure came to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024. As KKR won the IPL title under the mentorship of Gambhir, it played in the favour of the former India opener.
Retirement of star players
The ongoing year saw a diaspora of star players drawing curtains on their. The trio of star Indian players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeaj bid adieu to the T20Is while Ravichandran Ashwin stepped away from international cricket. David Warner, James Anderson, Tim Southee (Test), Neil Wagner, Dinesh Karthik, Heinrich Klaasen (Test) and Moeen Ali are some of the big names who retired from the sport.
First Test Whitewash At Home Against New Zealand
Indian cricket team suffered a whitewash at home against New Zealand in the Test series. It was the first occasion in Test history when India faced a whitewash in a series of three or more matches as the visitors beat India by 3-0.
Suryakumar Yadav New T20I Capatain
As Rohit Sharma retired from the T20Is after leading the Indian team to their second T20 World Cup title, the position of captaincy was vacant. Suryakumar Yadav was handed over the captaincy after that and under his leadership, India have won 13 matches, lost three and 1 ended in a tie.
Players To Make Debut For India
Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish
Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana debuted for the Indian side in the red-ball format. Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Tushar Deshpande, Abhishek Sharma and Sai Sudharsan played in the T20I side for the first time.
Rishabh Pant comeback after accident
Pant suffered a fatal car crash last year but he bounced back in the international cricket showing his resilience. He was part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup and also fetched a huge sum of ₹27 Crores. The left-handed batter was picked by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the auction table.
Jay Shah ICC Chairman
Jay Shah was appointed as ICC chairman in 2024 and he started his tenure on December 1. Also, it was decided that the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played in a hybrid model.