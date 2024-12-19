ETV Bharat / sports

Year-ender 2024: A World Cup Win But Change Of Guard After Historic Triumph; A Vibrant Year Summed Up

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket fans witnessed the Indian team playing a lot of fixtures in 2024. The teams went through several ups and downs including the peak point of India winning the T20 World Cup. However, the team also suffered a whitewash in a Test series at home against New Zealand. The ongoing calendar year was filled with the sadness of witnessing star players drawing curtains on their careers, a nation with more than 1.25 Crore of population celebrating the World Cup triumph, changes in the management roles of the Indian team and franchises splashing a hefty amount of money to acquire services of the cricketers.

2024 T20 World Cup win

Achieving something is always joyful, but when that achievement comes after putting in hard yards for long years, it becomes more special. The Indian cricket team waited for a span of 10 years to lift the World Cup trophy when they scripted a stellar run in the T20 World Cup 2024 hosted in the West Indies and USA. The USA hosted the World Cup for the first time. Life completed a full circle for head coach Rahul Dravid who guided the team to a World Cup win on the same soil where the Indian team was knocked out from the 2007 ODI World Cup under his captaincy.

File Photo: India Cricket Team (ANI)

Rohit Sharma was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament while Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah were the highest wicket-takers for the Indian team.

KKR Wins IPL 2024 and Rishabh Pant Becomes Most Expensive Pick In Mega Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the silverware in 2024 and won their third IPL title. The team won the tournament under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the grand finale. Sunil Narine was the leading run-getter for the team while Varun Chakaravarthy picked the most wickets for the franchise.

A mega auction was held ahead of the IPL 2025 and Rishabh Pant turned out to be the most expensive pick at the auction table with a price of 27 Crore rupees from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Gautam Gambhir appointed as India's head coach

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was appointed as head coach after Rahul Dravid’s tenure came to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024. As KKR won the IPL title under the mentorship of Gambhir, it played in the favour of the former India opener.