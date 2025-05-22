'Grateful For Our Journey Together': Yashasvi Jaiswal To Part Ways With Rajasthan Royals?

Hyderabad: Ace opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday posted a cryptic post on his Instagram handle, sparking the speculations about him leaving Rajasthan Royals (RR) saying "Grateful For Our Journey Together."

Royals ended their IPL 2025 season on a positive note by securing a dominating victory over the lacklustre Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 6 wickets and 17 balls to spare at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who joined RR in 2020, finished the season as Rajasthan's leading run getter with 559 runs in 14 matches with 6 fifties at an average of 43.00 while striking at 159.7.

Few hours later, Jaiswal took to his instagram and wrote a message on his Instagram. "Thank you, Rajasthan Royals, for everything. Not the season we hoped for, but continue to be grateful for our journey together. On to the next challenge (India flag emoji) and whatever the future brings. YBJ 64," Jaiswal wrote.

The southpaw came to the limelight when he became the leading run-getter of the Under 19 World Cup 2020, scoring exactly 400 runs in six innings at an average of 133.33 at a strike rate of 82.47. He then became youngest Indian to score a List A double ton at the age of 17.

Rajasthan, known for nurturing young talent, picked Jaiswal for a whopping INR 2.40 Crores ahead of the IPL 2020. Within a year, he became a vital member of the team, featuring regularly in the playing XI. He improved his performance every year and eventually became the Rajasthan Royals' fifth leading run getter in history with 2166 runs in 67 matches that too at a impressive strike rate of 152.85.

Earlier in the season, in absence of regular captain Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag was named captain of Rajasthan Royals, but that decision didn't sit well with fans on social media, who lashed out at the franchise for ignoring Yashasvi Jaiswal. A certain group of social media users reckoned Jaiswal was "robbed" of the position, especially despite him being consistent performer for the franchise. However, Jaiswal doesn't have any prior captaincy experience of leading a domestic side or even a U-19 India side.

Last month, Jaiswal initially planned to shift to goa in domestic cricket. He had even requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). But later, reversed his decision and decided to stay with Mumbai. Amidst all this, following this cryptic post, fans are speculating whether he is leaving Rajasthan Royals or what.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal will enjoy a few days off before joining India A squad for the tour of England in order to prepare for a five-match Test series, starting June 20. This will be Jaiswal's first Test tour to England and would want to do well especially after the retirements of two legends like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.