ETV Bharat / sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes U-Turn, Stays With 42-Time Ranji Champions Mumbai

Mumbai: Flamboyant India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue to play for 42-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday approved the withdrawal of the No Objection Certificate issued to Jaiswal, a southpaw and an opener.

The decision was taken during the MCA's Apex Council Meeting. The cricket body in a media statement said, "

The Apex Council has approved the withdrawal of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) that had been earlier requested by Yashasvi Jaiswal to represent another state. He will continue to be available for Mumbai."

MCA President Ajinkya Naik stated, "Yashasvi has always been a proud product of Mumbai cricket. We have accepted Jaiswal’s withdrawal NOC application, and he will be available for Mumbai in the forthcoming domestic season."