Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes U-Turn, Stays With 42-Time Ranji Champions Mumbai

Mumbai: Flamboyant India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue to play for 42-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday approved the withdrawal of the No Objection Certificate issued to Jaiswal, a southpaw and an opener.
The decision was taken during the MCA's Apex Council Meeting. The cricket body in a media statement said, "
The Apex Council has approved the withdrawal of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) that had been earlier requested by Yashasvi Jaiswal to represent another state. He will continue to be available for Mumbai."
MCA President Ajinkya Naik stated, "Yashasvi has always been a proud product of Mumbai cricket. We have accepted Jaiswal’s withdrawal NOC application, and he will be available for Mumbai in the forthcoming domestic season."
Eyebrows were raised when Jaiswal, who has scored hundreds in India, the West Indies, Australia and England, had applied for a NOC to move out of Mumbai and represent Goa.
However, the left-handed batter in a U-turn decided not to play for Goa and asked MCA to withdraw the NOC, which was issued to him. Currently, Jaiswal is playing for India in the five-match Test series and is all set to open in the second Test beginning July 2 at Birmingham.
