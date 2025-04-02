ETV Bharat / sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal Set To Play For Goa In Domestic Circuit; Gets NOC From MCA

Mumbai batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to play for Goa after playing for Mumbai in the domestic circuit the previous season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Play For Goa
File Photo: Yashasvi Jaiswal (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to shift his base from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming domestic season. The left-handed batter will now play for Goa in the upcoming season. Yashasvi is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and he will now play for Goa.

“We have given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is, set to play for Goa,” Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Abhay Hadap told ETV Bharat.

A senior Goa Cricket Association (GCA) official told ETV Bharat that the paperwork with regard to Jaiswal’s inclusion was yet to be completed, and the process for the same will be soon over. It is understood that Jaiswal approached BCCI Joint Secretay Rohan Gauns Dessai for a move to the coastal state.

Recently, Goa qualified for the Elite Group of the Ranji Trophy after beating Nagaland by 362 runs in the final of the Ranji Trophy in the Plate Group final. Chasing a target of 578, Nagaland was wrapped up on 215 on the final day. Goa’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance and Mohit Redkar chipped in with three wickets.

The 23-year-old made his first-class debut for Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in January 2019 against Chhattisgarh and has amassed 3712 first-class runs in 36 first-class matches for Mumbai.

Jaiswal was able to manage playing just one match for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy last season, scoring 4 and 26 runs in both innings. The team suffered a five-wicket loss against Jammu and Kashmir at the Mumbai Cricket Association ground in Bandra Kurla Complex in January, 2025.

For the record, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun also plays for Goa.

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to shift his base from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming domestic season. The left-handed batter will now play for Goa in the upcoming season. Yashasvi is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and he will now play for Goa.

“We have given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is, set to play for Goa,” Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Abhay Hadap told ETV Bharat.

A senior Goa Cricket Association (GCA) official told ETV Bharat that the paperwork with regard to Jaiswal’s inclusion was yet to be completed, and the process for the same will be soon over. It is understood that Jaiswal approached BCCI Joint Secretay Rohan Gauns Dessai for a move to the coastal state.

Recently, Goa qualified for the Elite Group of the Ranji Trophy after beating Nagaland by 362 runs in the final of the Ranji Trophy in the Plate Group final. Chasing a target of 578, Nagaland was wrapped up on 215 on the final day. Goa’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance and Mohit Redkar chipped in with three wickets.

The 23-year-old made his first-class debut for Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in January 2019 against Chhattisgarh and has amassed 3712 first-class runs in 36 first-class matches for Mumbai.

Jaiswal was able to manage playing just one match for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy last season, scoring 4 and 26 runs in both innings. The team suffered a five-wicket loss against Jammu and Kashmir at the Mumbai Cricket Association ground in Bandra Kurla Complex in January, 2025.

For the record, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun also plays for Goa.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YASHASVI JAISWALMUMBAI RANJI TEAMBCCI TEAMYASHASVI JAISWAL TO PLAY FOR GOA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.