Yashasvi Jaiswal Set To Play For Goa In Domestic Circuit; Gets NOC From MCA

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to shift his base from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming domestic season. The left-handed batter will now play for Goa in the upcoming season. Yashasvi is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and he will now play for Goa.

“We have given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is, set to play for Goa,” Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Abhay Hadap told ETV Bharat.

A senior Goa Cricket Association (GCA) official told ETV Bharat that the paperwork with regard to Jaiswal’s inclusion was yet to be completed, and the process for the same will be soon over. It is understood that Jaiswal approached BCCI Joint Secretay Rohan Gauns Dessai for a move to the coastal state.

Recently, Goa qualified for the Elite Group of the Ranji Trophy after beating Nagaland by 362 runs in the final of the Ranji Trophy in the Plate Group final. Chasing a target of 578, Nagaland was wrapped up on 215 on the final day. Goa’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance and Mohit Redkar chipped in with three wickets.

The 23-year-old made his first-class debut for Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in January 2019 against Chhattisgarh and has amassed 3712 first-class runs in 36 first-class matches for Mumbai.

Jaiswal was able to manage playing just one match for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy last season, scoring 4 and 26 runs in both innings. The team suffered a five-wicket loss against Jammu and Kashmir at the Mumbai Cricket Association ground in Bandra Kurla Complex in January, 2025.

For the record, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun also plays for Goa.