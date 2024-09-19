ETV Bharat / sports

First In 147 Years: Yashasvi Jaiswal Achieves Historical Feat In Chennai Test Against Bangladesh

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Indian left-handed batter Yashasv Jaiswal etched his name in the history books with a remarkable achievement. He played a knock of 56 runs from 118 deliveries on the first day of the Chennai Test and played a key role in helping the team stage a recovery after suffering early blows.

India vs Bangladesh Test
File Photo: Yashasvi Jaiswal (AP)

Chennai: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal inked his name in the history books during the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, the Indian team lost three wickets early in the innings but Yashasvi played a gritty knock to help the team stage a recovery. He slammed a half-century in the fixture and carved an important milestone.

With his knock of 56 runs, Yashasvi became the first batter in the 147 years of Test cricket to score more than 750 runs across the first 10 innings at home. The previous record was associated with George Headley of West Indies who scored 747 runs back in 1935. The elite list of batters includes some greats like Javed Miandad and Sir Viv Richards as well.

Most Test runs after the first 10 innings at home

  1. 755* - Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)
  2. 747 - George Headley (West Indies)
  3. 743 - Javed Miandad (Pakistan)
  4. 687 - Dave Houghton (Zimbabwe)
  5. 680 - Sir Viv Richards (West Indies)

Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers for the Bangladesh side taking four wickets. However, the all-rounder duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja forged a solid partnership of 195 runs to pull the national side out of the crisis situation. Ashwin smacked an unbeaten 102 runs while Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 86 runs.

Apart from Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed with one wicket each.

Bangladesh are coming on the back of a series win against Pakistan and they would be aiming to continue the winning momentum.

TAGGED:

YASHASVI JAISWALCHENNAI TESTIND VS BANINDIA VS BANGLADESH TEST

