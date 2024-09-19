ETV Bharat / sports

First In 147 Years: Yashasvi Jaiswal Achieves Historical Feat In Chennai Test Against Bangladesh

Chennai: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal inked his name in the history books during the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, the Indian team lost three wickets early in the innings but Yashasvi played a gritty knock to help the team stage a recovery. He slammed a half-century in the fixture and carved an important milestone.

With his knock of 56 runs, Yashasvi became the first batter in the 147 years of Test cricket to score more than 750 runs across the first 10 innings at home. The previous record was associated with George Headley of West Indies who scored 747 runs back in 1935. The elite list of batters includes some greats like Javed Miandad and Sir Viv Richards as well.

Most Test runs after the first 10 innings at home