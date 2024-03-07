Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest Indian batter to 1000 Test runs

Dharamshala: Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted his name in the history books by becoming the fastest Indian batter to score 1000 runs in Test cricket. The left-handed batter reached the milestone from nine matches, bettering Vinod Kambli’s performance.

Coming into the match, the youngster needed 29 more runs in his red-ball career. He played his strokes with fluency from the start and added some runs to his tally. The batter made 1000 Test runs from nine fixtures while Kambli had done the same across nine games. Also, he completed the feat in 16 innings whereas Vinod Kambli did the same in 14 innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the cusp of making history with having an opportunity to feature at the top of the list of the most runs scored by Indian batters in a bilateral series. Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently ranked fourth in the list of batters with highest runs in an bilateral series for India. He is 119 runs away from equaling Sunil Gavaskar 53 year old record. Sunil Gavaskar made 774 runs in the 1971 series against the West Indies side.

Apart from these there are a few records he broke during his stay at the crease.

Most runs in a Test series for India vs England

681* - Yashasvi Jaiswal (Home, 2024)

655 - Virat Kohli (Home, 2016)

602 - Rahul Dravid (Away, 2002)

593 - Virat Kohli (Away, 2018)

586 - Vijay Manjrekar (Home, 1961/62)

542 - Sunil Gavaskar (Away, 1979)

India batters with most Test sixes against a team

26* - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs England (9 innings)

25 - Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia (74 innings)

22 - Rohit Sharma vs South Africa (20 innings)

21 - Kapil Dev vs England (39 innings)

21 - Rishabh Pant vs England (21 innings)

Highest batting averages at the time of reaching 1000 Test runs (India)

83.33 - Vinod Kambli

71.43 - Cheteshwar Pujara

71.43 - Yashasvi Jaiswal

62.5 - Sunil Gavaskar

55.56 - Mayank Agarwal