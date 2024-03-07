Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest Indian batter to 1000 Test runs

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fastest batter from the country to amass 1000 runs in red-ball cricket on Thursday. The left-handed batter needed 29 runs in the fixture to achieve the feat and he completed it in the game.

Dharamshala: Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted his name in the history books by becoming the fastest Indian batter to score 1000 runs in Test cricket. The left-handed batter reached the milestone from nine matches, bettering Vinod Kambli’s performance.

Coming into the match, the youngster needed 29 more runs in his red-ball career. He played his strokes with fluency from the start and added some runs to his tally. The batter made 1000 Test runs from nine fixtures while Kambli had done the same across nine games. Also, he completed the feat in 16 innings whereas Vinod Kambli did the same in 14 innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the cusp of making history with having an opportunity to feature at the top of the list of the most runs scored by Indian batters in a bilateral series. Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently ranked fourth in the list of batters with highest runs in an bilateral series for India. He is 119 runs away from equaling Sunil Gavaskar 53 year old record. Sunil Gavaskar made 774 runs in the 1971 series against the West Indies side.

Apart from these there are a few records he broke during his stay at the crease.

Most runs in a Test series for India vs England
681* - Yashasvi Jaiswal (Home, 2024)
655 - Virat Kohli (Home, 2016)
602 - Rahul Dravid (Away, 2002)
593 - Virat Kohli (Away, 2018)
586 - Vijay Manjrekar (Home, 1961/62)
542 - Sunil Gavaskar (Away, 1979)

India batters with most Test sixes against a team
26* - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs England (9 innings)
25 - Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia (74 innings)
22 - Rohit Sharma vs South Africa (20 innings)
21 - Kapil Dev vs England (39 innings)
21 - Rishabh Pant vs England (21 innings)

Highest batting averages at the time of reaching 1000 Test runs (India)
83.33 - Vinod Kambli
71.43 - Cheteshwar Pujara
71.43 - Yashasvi Jaiswal
62.5 - Sunil Gavaskar
55.56 - Mayank Agarwal

