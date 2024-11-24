AUS vs IND 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes 2nd Batter To Convert Each Of Four Test Hundreds In 150+ Scores

Perth (Australia): India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the only second batter in the game's history to convert each of his first four Test hundreds into 150-plus scores. He achieved this milestone during the Border Gavaskar Trophy's 1st Test between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium here on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith was the first cricketer to convert his first four Test hundreds in 150+ scores.

Jaiswal played a remarkable 161-run innings, which included 15 boundaries and 3 sixes off 297 balls, was cut short when Mitchell Marsh claimed his wicket, caught by Steve Smith. His innings was the best mixture of aggression and defence. His innings and partnership his opening partner KL Rahul has put India in a dominating position.

On Day 2, Rahul and Jaiswal became the first Indian pair to register 100-run partnership on Australian soil in Tests after 20 years, but they didn't stop and went on to become the pair with highest partnership of 201 runs. The duo also become the first Indian pair to record 200+ run partnership in Australia in Tests.

Jaiswal and Rahul opening stand lasted for 63 overs. This is the second longest stand in terms of balls faced for India's opening pairs in Tests outside Asia. The longest opening stand for India outside Asia is between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jasiwal against West Indies in Roseau in 2023 where both batters stitched 229 runs partnership in 75.4 overs.

Jaiswal became only the fifth Indian opener to score 150 or more in a Test innings in Australia on Day 3 of the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The 22-year-old openers joins an elite group comprising Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, and VVS Laxman. Notably, Sehwag (2003, 2008) and Gavaskar (1985, 1986) have achieved this feat twice.

Apart from this, Jaiswal became the 9th Indian opener to hit a Test century in Australia. He also became the fourth youngest Indian to score a hundred on Australian soil. Jaiswal also became the 19th Indian player to score a 0 and a hundred in the same match. For India players before turning 23, Jaiswal has the joint third-most hundreds (4) along with Sunil Gavaskar and Vinod Kambli. Sachin Tendulkar had the most (8), followed by Ravi Shastri (5).

Jaiswal has added another record to his name as he now has the highest Test score for an Indian batter in Perth, including WACA Ground and Perth Stadium. Earlier, Gavaskar had scored 127 at WACA Ground in 1977.