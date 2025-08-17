Not Banned! Yash Dayal Withdraws From UP T20 League Amidst Sexual Harassment Case

Hyderabad: Contrary to the talk of Yash Dayal being banned from the UP T20 League, the new development has revealed that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) left-arm fast bowler Yash Dayal has withdrawn his name from the tournament.

Earlier, there were speculations that the left-arm seamer was banned from the tournament. Dayal was set to play for Gorakhpur Lions, who brought him for ₹7 lakh in the auction. The 27-year-old played a key role in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025, taking 13 wickets throughout the season.

Dayal withdraws from the tournament

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) media manager Mohammad Faheem Ahmed said that Yash Dayal's case is still in court, and as long as the case is in court, he cannot be banned. He further added that Yash Dayal himself has withdrawn his name from this tournament while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Yash Dayal is facing sexual harassment allegations

The fast bowler is facing two cases of sexual harassment against him. The first case is from Ghaziabad, where he is accused of sexually exploiting a girl by promising marriage. In this case, the Allahabad High Court has put a stay on the arrest of Yash Dayal.

The second case is from Jaipur, where he is accused of raping a minor by promising her a career in cricket. His request to grant interim relief was declined, and the court refused to stay his arrest. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 22. Thus, the cricketer is facing the threat of arrest.

UP T20 League 2025

The third season of UP T20 League is starting from 17th August, which will run till 6th September. All the matches will be played at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. A total of 34 matches will be played in the tournament. Last year, Meerut became the champion of the league. Teams from Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Noida are participating in the tournament.

Who is Yash Dayal?

Yash Dayal hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He plays for RCB and played a key role in the team winning their maiden IPL title, taking 13 wickets. He was effective in the death overs and was also included in the Indian squad for the home series against Bangladesh last year. But, he is yet to play his first international match.