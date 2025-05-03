ETV Bharat / sports

Dayal, Shepherd Shine As RCB Pip CSK By Two Runs In Last-Ball IPL Thriller

Bengaluru: Ayush Mhatre's 94 and Ravindra Jadeja's 77 not out went in vain as Royal Challengers Bengaluru pipped Chennai Super Kings by two runs in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Chasing 214, CSK scored 211 for 5 in their 20 overs. Mhatre scored a 48-ball 94 with five sixes and nine fours while adding 114 runs with Jadeja (77 not out off 45 balls, 8x4s, 2x6s) for the second wicket.

For RCB, Lungi Ngidi returned with figures of 3/30. One felt that the 16th over killed the home sides's chances, with both, Ayush Mhatre (94) and Ravindra Jadeja dropped in the span of 4 balls. But the 17th over saw two back-to-back wickets by Lungi Ngidi and the game swung again.

RCB were choking the visitors but that no ball by Yash Dayal in the final over seemed to indicate that the cat might have jumped out of the bag. But the 'never say never' attitude enabled the southpaw to come back. Yash Dayal kept his calm, nailed yorkers, dismissed MS Dhoni, and importantly won the game for RCB.

Earlier, half-centuries from Jacob Bethell (55), Virat Kohli (62) and Romario Shepherd (53 not out) took RCB to 213 for five.