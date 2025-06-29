RCB Star In Trouble As Woman Accuses Him Of Physical Exploitation, Assault on Pretext Of Marriage

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal has found himself in trouble as a woman has filed a complaint against the 27-year-old, accusing him of physical exploitation and sexual assault. According to the media reports, the Ghaziabad-based women filed a complaint on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s government portal - IGRS.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has asked for a report from the Circle Officer (CO) of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, on the whole matter. The police have been given time till July 21 to resolve the complaint filed on the portal. The girl had also logged a complaint on the women’s helpline on June 14 and has now sought help from the CMO.

File Photo: Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IANS)

The FIR by the complainant stated that she was involved in a five-year relationship with Dayal and had been exploited mentally as well as physically. The statement further adds that the pacer had taken money from her, and he has done it with many other women in the past.

"For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely. When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, the complainant was also exploited financially and emotionally,” the FIR statement read.

"Later, it was found that the man was involved in similar false relationships with other girls too. On June 14, 2025, the complainant called the women's helpline 181, but the process did not move forward at the police station. The complainant is mentally and socially distressed and is seeking justice through the Chief Minister’s office. She has chat records, screenshots, video calls, and photos as evidence."

Dayal played a key role in the RCB securing their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final. He picked 13 wickets for the franchise, providing solid support for the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuneshwar Kumar.