Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes U-Turn; Wants To Stay With Mumbai

- By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: A month after opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has asked for a No Objection Certificate to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to switch to Goa from Mumbai., the Indian opener has took a U-turn. The 23-year-old has written an email to MCA to withdraw his NOC and has also added that he will be available to represent Mumbai in the domestic circuit next week.

Sources confirmed the same to ETV Bharat and also added that the Cricket Improvement Committee and MCA selection committee will take a decision in this regard.

In a surprising move, Jaiswal had sought an NOC from MCA in April to move to Goa. The left-handed batter had cited personal reasons to shift his base. If Jaiswal had moved to Goa, he would have followed the likes of his generation of Mumbai players like Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad who had gone to represent Goa in the domestic circuit.

Jaiswal had moved from Suriyawan in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi to Mumbai at just a tender age of 11 to pursue cricket. The southpaw had represented the Indian team since his U-19 days and burst onto the scene with a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy a few seasons ago. Thanks to his outings for the Mumbai side, he booked a berth in the national side after getting on the radar of the Indian selectors.

Meanwhile the cricket in India has come to a halt today as the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended earlier in the day.