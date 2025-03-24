ETV Bharat / sports

Xavi, Rivaldo, Owen, Pepe, Saviola, Cocu & Karembu Join Legends Faceoff In Mumbai On April 6

Xavi Rivaldo Owen Pepe Saviola Cocu & Karembu Join Legends Faceoff In Mumbai On April 6 ( Snapshot from X handles of @thesportsfront )

Mumbai: The anticipation for the ‘Legends Faceoff’ has just hit a whole new level! As the countdown intensified, The Sports Front unveiled eight more football legends, all set to join the historic showdown between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends on April 6, 2025, at the iconic DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Stepping onto the pitch to add even more magic to this clash of titans are none other than Xavi Hernández, Rivaldo, Javier Saviola, Michael Owen, Pepe, Phillip Cocu, and Christian Karembeu.

This is more than just a match – it is a collision of legacies, a night where history will be rewritten under the Mumbai skyline.

With each passing day, the energy surges, the stakes rise, and the legends prepare to take centre stage.

New Legends Set to Take the Stage:

• Xavi Hernández – A midfield maestro and one of the greatest passers in football history, Xavi won eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies with FC Barcelona. He was also instrumental in Spain’s 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2008 & 2012 victories.

• Rivaldo – The 1999 Ballon d’Or winner and a key figure for both Barcelona and Brazil, Rivaldo helped Barça win two La Liga titles and was a pivotal part of Brazil’s 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning squad.

• Javier Saviola – The Argentine forward dazzled fans at both Barcelona and Real Madrid, earning a reputation for his speed and clinical finishing. He won La Liga (2004-05) with Barcelona and lifted the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) with Sevilla (2005-06).