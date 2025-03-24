Xavi, Rivaldo, Owen, Pepe, Saviola, Cocu & Karembu Join Legends Faceoff In Mumbai On April 6

Mumbai: The anticipation for the ‘Legends Faceoff’ has just hit a whole new level! As the countdown intensified, The Sports Front unveiled eight more football legends, all set to join the historic showdown between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends on April 6, 2025, at the iconic DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
Stepping onto the pitch to add even more magic to this clash of titans are none other than Xavi Hernández, Rivaldo, Javier Saviola, Michael Owen, Pepe, Phillip Cocu, and Christian Karembeu.
This is more than just a match – it is a collision of legacies, a night where history will be rewritten under the Mumbai skyline.
With each passing day, the energy surges, the stakes rise, and the legends prepare to take centre stage.
New Legends Set to Take the Stage:
• Xavi Hernández – A midfield maestro and one of the greatest passers in football history, Xavi won eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies with FC Barcelona. He was also instrumental in Spain’s 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2008 & 2012 victories.
• Rivaldo – The 1999 Ballon d’Or winner and a key figure for both Barcelona and Brazil, Rivaldo helped Barça win two La Liga titles and was a pivotal part of Brazil’s 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning squad.
• Javier Saviola – The Argentine forward dazzled fans at both Barcelona and Real Madrid, earning a reputation for his speed and clinical finishing. He won La Liga (2004-05) with Barcelona and lifted the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) with Sevilla (2005-06).
• Michael Owen – The 2001 Ballon d’Or winner, Owen was a goal-scoring sensation for Real Madrid and the England national team. He was part of the Real Madrid squad that won the La Liga title in the 2004-05 season.
• Pepe – A defensive stalwart for Real Madrid and Portugal, Pepe won three UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies with Los Blancos. He was also a key part of Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2016 and 2019 UEFA Nations League-winning teams.
• Phillip Cocu – The Dutch midfield general, known for his tactical intelligence, won one La Liga titles with Barcelona and was a key part of the Netherlands national team during their golden era.
• Christian Karembeu – A powerhouse midfielder for Real Madrid, Karembeu won two UEFA
Champions League titles and played a pivotal role in France’s 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000 triumphs.
With a growing list of footballing greats and an electrifying atmosphere in store, Mumbai is set to witness history on April 6, 2025.
Event Details:
Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Date: April 6, 2025