WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio Jr's Uncle Dies, Writes Emotional Post On Social Media

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio Jr’s uncle and famous Mexican wrestler Rey Misterio Sr has died at the age of 66.

Famous Mexican wrestler Rey Misterio Sr, uncle of WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Jr, has passed away at the age of 66, his family confirmed on Friday.
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio Senior Dies at the age of 66 Rey Mysterio Junior writes emotional post on X (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 59 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Famous Mexican wrestler Rey Misterio Sr, uncle of WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Jr, has passed away at the age of 66, his family confirmed on Friday.

Born Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, Rey Misterio Sr had a storied career that commened in January 1976. A pioneer in Mexican promotions like the World Wrestling Association (WWA), Tijuana Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Revolution, he cemented his legacy with his unique moves, and jaw-dropping performances.

Rey Misterio Sr was not only a celebrated wrestler but also a mentor to many, including his nephew Rey Mysterio Jr and grand-nephew Dominik Mysterio, both of whom followed in his footsteps in WWE. To differentiate him from his nephew, he was often referred to as Rey Misterio Snr. His grand-niece, Aalyah, has also made occasional appearances in WWE.

Throughout his career, Rey Misterio Sr achieved several accolades, including winning the WWA World Junior Light Heavyweight Championship. He also held the WWA Tag Team Championship alongside his nephew, Rey Mysterio Jr.

This heartbreaking news comes just weeks after the passing of Roberto Gutierrez, Rey Mysterio Jr’s father and Dominik Mysterio’s grandfather, who died on November 17 at the age of 76.

In a heartfelt tribute to his father, Rey Mysterio Jr wrote, "You were the perfect example of love, family, and resilience. You fought until the very end. We will always love and remember you."

“You checked every list on the box and can honestly say my majority [traits] I picked up from you. You fought until the very last minute and know that you biggest fear was leaving Moms behind, but I can assure you that she will not be alone and we will always look out for her. You are with God now and smiling from the heavens while we continue with the real struggle of life until we see again. You will never be forgotten and will always be loved, RIP (Rest in Peace) Pops," he added.

