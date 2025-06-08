ETV Bharat / sports

WWE Money In The Bank Results: R-Truth Returns; Seth Rollins And Naomi Win

R-Truth returned to the WWE during their Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View Event while Seth Rollins and Naomi won MITB briefcases.

WWE Money In The Bank
File Photo: Seth Rollins (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 8, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: WWE fans were waiting for the return of R-Truth to the wrestling promotion and they got it during the WWE Money In The Bank. The event was hosted at the Intuit Dome on Saturday and it was a thrilling action throughout the whole event.

The team of Cody Rhodes Jey Uso emerged triumphant against the duo of John Cena and Logan Paul in the main event. Just when Cena was about to pin Cody, R-Truth made a shocking return to the promotion. He attacked Cena and helped Cody and Jey win the tag team match.

Seth Rollings won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the second time in his career. The 39-year-old athlete had won it last in 2014 and successfully cashed it at the Wrestlemania 31. Ronson Reed and Bron Breakker provided some assistance to Rollins by clearing the house for him.

Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo came out to confront them and Solo Sikoa had climbed the ladder. However, Fatu attacked him and that paved the way for Rollins to return to the ring.

Naomi won the women’s match to start the proceedings. She entered the wrestling ring Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss were on the ladder. The former women’s champions pushed both the wrestlers off the ladder and then climbed it to take the briefcase home.

Becky Lynch clinched the Women's Intercontinental Championship by beating Lyra Valkaria and the win came via roll-up. Lyra attacked Becky after the match.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Octagon Jr. to successfully defend his Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank.

Hyderabad: WWE fans were waiting for the return of R-Truth to the wrestling promotion and they got it during the WWE Money In The Bank. The event was hosted at the Intuit Dome on Saturday and it was a thrilling action throughout the whole event.

The team of Cody Rhodes Jey Uso emerged triumphant against the duo of John Cena and Logan Paul in the main event. Just when Cena was about to pin Cody, R-Truth made a shocking return to the promotion. He attacked Cena and helped Cody and Jey win the tag team match.

Seth Rollings won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the second time in his career. The 39-year-old athlete had won it last in 2014 and successfully cashed it at the Wrestlemania 31. Ronson Reed and Bron Breakker provided some assistance to Rollins by clearing the house for him.

Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo came out to confront them and Solo Sikoa had climbed the ladder. However, Fatu attacked him and that paved the way for Rollins to return to the ring.

Naomi won the women’s match to start the proceedings. She entered the wrestling ring Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss were on the ladder. The former women’s champions pushed both the wrestlers off the ladder and then climbed it to take the briefcase home.

Becky Lynch clinched the Women's Intercontinental Championship by beating Lyra Valkaria and the win came via roll-up. Lyra attacked Becky after the match.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Octagon Jr. to successfully defend his Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

R TRUTH IN WWEMITB BRIEFCASESETH ROLLINSNAOMIWWE MONEY IN THE BANK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.