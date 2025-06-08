WWE Money In The Bank Results: R-Truth Returns; Seth Rollins And Naomi Win

Hyderabad: WWE fans were waiting for the return of R-Truth to the wrestling promotion and they got it during the WWE Money In The Bank. The event was hosted at the Intuit Dome on Saturday and it was a thrilling action throughout the whole event.

The team of Cody Rhodes Jey Uso emerged triumphant against the duo of John Cena and Logan Paul in the main event. Just when Cena was about to pin Cody, R-Truth made a shocking return to the promotion. He attacked Cena and helped Cody and Jey win the tag team match.

Seth Rollings won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the second time in his career. The 39-year-old athlete had won it last in 2014 and successfully cashed it at the Wrestlemania 31. Ronson Reed and Bron Breakker provided some assistance to Rollins by clearing the house for him.

Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo came out to confront them and Solo Sikoa had climbed the ladder. However, Fatu attacked him and that paved the way for Rollins to return to the ring.

Naomi won the women’s match to start the proceedings. She entered the wrestling ring Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss were on the ladder. The former women’s champions pushed both the wrestlers off the ladder and then climbed it to take the briefcase home.

Becky Lynch clinched the Women's Intercontinental Championship by beating Lyra Valkaria and the win came via roll-up. Lyra attacked Becky after the match.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Octagon Jr. to successfully defend his Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank.