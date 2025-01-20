WWE Legend To Officially Retire, Will End His 40-Year Career On WrestleMania Weekend 2025

Hyderabad: A WWE and ECW legend Terrance Michael aka Sabu, also known as Terry, will be drawing curtains on 40-year career on highly anticipated WrestleMania Weekend 2025.

Sabu began his wrestling career in 1985 and will hang up his boots later this year. Throughout his illustrious career, Sabu has made his name through the hardcore style of wrestling.

Apart from being a WWE and ECW legend, Sabu is also popular around the world for not shirking any risk whatsoever and doing whatever it take to entertains fans and a crowd present at the venue.

He confirmed his retirement news during The People vs GCW event when Joey Janela challenged the 60-year-old Sabu to have his retirement clash agaim him at the ninth annual spring Break show. Janela challenged Sabu following his encounter vs Masato Tanaka.

"You want a match at Spring Break? It's gonna be your last one. You're gonna have your retirement match against the baddest, the Sabu of this generation. Spring Break - Sabu Retirement Match."

Sabu had a thought about it, but didn't waste much time to accept the invitation, acnowleding the challenge immediately in his trademark style, pointing to the sky.

Sabu will play his retirement match on April 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.