ETV Bharat / sports

Mehak Sharma Wins Silver Medal In Wushu Asia Cup

Farmer's daughter Mehak won a silver medal in the Wushu Asia Cup held in China.

Mehak aims for silver medal in Wushu Asia Cup
File Photo: Mehak Sharma (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST

2 Min Read

Kota: Mehak Sharma, who hails from Sinta village of Bundi situated on the border of Kota city, won the silver medal in the Asia Cup competition of Wushu. Mehak dished out an impressive performance in the Wushu Asia Cup held between 5th and 6th July in Song Yuan, China.

Kota Wushu Association general secretary Ashok Gautam said that Mehak won the silver medal while representing the country in the 75 kg weight category. Kota and Bundi residents are congratulating Mehak, the daughter of a farmer, on her success. Mehak has won gold medals in four national competitions this year. These include the National Games, Khelo India, National Championship Seniors and All India University Competition.

Mehak Sharma won a silver medal in the Wushu Asia Cup (ETV Bharat)

Mehak has represented India in the Junior World Championship Boxing three years ago. She is the second female player from the region to win a medal on the international Wushu platform after Divyanshi, who won a bronze in the Junior World Championship in Brunei last year.

Jahnavi of Jaipur and Nikita of Sri Ganganagar won bronze medals

Coach Ashok Gautam said that Mehak took training for 15 days in the Patiala camp in Punjab. After that, she camped in China from 1st June to 1st July. Then she entered the competition. The Indian team had 17 players and 10 staff. Among them were three girls from Rajasthan. Mehak got silver, and Jahnavi Meena of Jaipur and Nikita Bansal of Sri Ganganagar got bronze medals.

Uncle inspired me

Mehak's father Ashok Sharma, is a farmer, and her mother, Sarita, is a housewife. Uncle Ramavtar Sharma took Mehak to the Wushu ground. Uncle's son Rishi used to play Wushu earlier. After this, Uncle Ramavtar also brought his daughters, Anjali and Mehak to the ground.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Wushu Association President Hiranand Kataria, Indian team coach Rajesh Kumar Taylor, Kota District President Shiv Bhagwan Godara, Coach Suraj Gautam and Mayor Rajiv Agarwal congratulated Mehak on her achievement.

Kota: Mehak Sharma, who hails from Sinta village of Bundi situated on the border of Kota city, won the silver medal in the Asia Cup competition of Wushu. Mehak dished out an impressive performance in the Wushu Asia Cup held between 5th and 6th July in Song Yuan, China.

Kota Wushu Association general secretary Ashok Gautam said that Mehak won the silver medal while representing the country in the 75 kg weight category. Kota and Bundi residents are congratulating Mehak, the daughter of a farmer, on her success. Mehak has won gold medals in four national competitions this year. These include the National Games, Khelo India, National Championship Seniors and All India University Competition.

Mehak Sharma won a silver medal in the Wushu Asia Cup (ETV Bharat)

Mehak has represented India in the Junior World Championship Boxing three years ago. She is the second female player from the region to win a medal on the international Wushu platform after Divyanshi, who won a bronze in the Junior World Championship in Brunei last year.

Jahnavi of Jaipur and Nikita of Sri Ganganagar won bronze medals

Coach Ashok Gautam said that Mehak took training for 15 days in the Patiala camp in Punjab. After that, she camped in China from 1st June to 1st July. Then she entered the competition. The Indian team had 17 players and 10 staff. Among them were three girls from Rajasthan. Mehak got silver, and Jahnavi Meena of Jaipur and Nikita Bansal of Sri Ganganagar got bronze medals.

Uncle inspired me

Mehak's father Ashok Sharma, is a farmer, and her mother, Sarita, is a housewife. Uncle Ramavtar Sharma took Mehak to the Wushu ground. Uncle's son Rishi used to play Wushu earlier. After this, Uncle Ramavtar also brought his daughters, Anjali and Mehak to the ground.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Wushu Association President Hiranand Kataria, Indian team coach Rajesh Kumar Taylor, Kota District President Shiv Bhagwan Godara, Coach Suraj Gautam and Mayor Rajiv Agarwal congratulated Mehak on her achievement.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WUSHU ASIA CUP IN CHINASILVER MEDAL IN WUSHU ASIA CUPKOTA WUSHU ASSOCIATIONWUSHU ASIA CUP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.