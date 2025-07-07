Mehak Sharma Wins Silver Medal In Wushu Asia Cup

Kota: Mehak Sharma, who hails from Sinta village of Bundi situated on the border of Kota city, won the silver medal in the Asia Cup competition of Wushu. Mehak dished out an impressive performance in the Wushu Asia Cup held between 5th and 6th July in Song Yuan, China.

Kota Wushu Association general secretary Ashok Gautam said that Mehak won the silver medal while representing the country in the 75 kg weight category. Kota and Bundi residents are congratulating Mehak, the daughter of a farmer, on her success. Mehak has won gold medals in four national competitions this year. These include the National Games, Khelo India, National Championship Seniors and All India University Competition.

Mehak Sharma won a silver medal in the Wushu Asia Cup (ETV Bharat)

Mehak has represented India in the Junior World Championship Boxing three years ago. She is the second female player from the region to win a medal on the international Wushu platform after Divyanshi, who won a bronze in the Junior World Championship in Brunei last year.

Jahnavi of Jaipur and Nikita of Sri Ganganagar won bronze medals

Coach Ashok Gautam said that Mehak took training for 15 days in the Patiala camp in Punjab. After that, she camped in China from 1st June to 1st July. Then she entered the competition. The Indian team had 17 players and 10 staff. Among them were three girls from Rajasthan. Mehak got silver, and Jahnavi Meena of Jaipur and Nikita Bansal of Sri Ganganagar got bronze medals.

Uncle inspired me

Mehak's father Ashok Sharma, is a farmer, and her mother, Sarita, is a housewife. Uncle Ramavtar Sharma took Mehak to the Wushu ground. Uncle's son Rishi used to play Wushu earlier. After this, Uncle Ramavtar also brought his daughters, Anjali and Mehak to the ground.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Wushu Association President Hiranand Kataria, Indian team coach Rajesh Kumar Taylor, Kota District President Shiv Bhagwan Godara, Coach Suraj Gautam and Mayor Rajiv Agarwal congratulated Mehak on her achievement.