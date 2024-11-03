WTC Standings: India Slips Down From The Top Spot After Historic Whitewash Against New Zealand At Home

Hyderabad: After their historic whitewash against New Zealand at home, India slipped down to the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Australia, who are yet to play seven more Tests as scheduled, have replaced India at the top of the WTC standings after the India vs New Zealand third Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

New Zealand completed a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand with a thrilling win in the final Test against India Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Kiwis handed the hosts their first-ever whitewash in a series of three or more Tests at home, defeating the Rohit Sharma's side by 25 runs.

As a result of the historic defeat, India lost their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings and dropped to second place. As the Border-Gavaskar series approaches, Australia now holds the top spot. New Zealand, meanwhile, regained the fourth spot they lost to South Africa after the Proteas whitewashed Bangladesh at their own den earlier this week, recording their biggest-ever win by victory margin in Test cricket history in Asia.

Coming to the match, after choosing to bat first in the final Test, the BlackCaps managed to post a total of 235 in their first innings, thanks to an improved showing from the Indian bowlers. Only four New Zealand batters reached double figures, with Will Young (71) and Daryl Mitchell (82) striking important half-centuries. Continuing the series trend, the spinners were the main threat, with Ravindra Jadeja claiming a five-wicket haul, well-supported by Washington Sundar’s four-for.

India seemed to be cruising toward stumps at 78/1, but a strange 15-minute stretch – including a run-out by Virat Kohli in an attempt to steal a quick single – left the hosts ending the day at 86/4.

On Day 2, Shubman Gill (90) and Rishabh Pant (60) decided to fight fire with fire and put India back into the game with a crucial 96-run stand while notching up half-centuries of their own. Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 38 off 36 proved to be vital in India gaining a slender 28-run lead.

With Mitchell Santner absent from the team, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel rose to the occasion, delivering a five-wicket haul for New Zealand.

In response, Will Young once again led the way for New Zealand with a patient 51, though support from his teammates was sparse. Jadeja tore through the lineup, picking up his second five-wicket haul of the match and bringing his tally to 10 wickets. Ashwin, who had gone wicketless in the first innings, chipped in with three wickets this time around.

Needing 147 runs to avoid a whitewash, India’s top order faltered once again, quickly losing half their side for just 29 runs. Rishabh Pant, unflustered by the situation, unleashed a flurry of shots to bring up his half-century in just 48 balls.

He first formed a 42-run partnership with Jadeja and then added 35 runs with Washington Sundar. However, Ajaz Patel halted the onslaught and completed his second five-for of the game with a stunning delivery that clipped Pant’s inside edge and lobbed into the keeper’s hands.

The runs dried up after Pant’s departure and New Zealand soon ran through the rest of the lineup to inflict a series whitewash on India in India for the first time since South Africa's 2-0 win in 1999-2000.