Know India's WTC Final Scenarios After 2-0 Whitewash Over Bangladesh; Sri Lanka, Australia Also In Contention To Qualify

The quest for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, third edition, at Lord's in June 2025 is heating up with only 26 Tests still left to be played spread across ten series. India strengthened their top spot with a 2-0 whitewash over Bangladesh while Sri Lanka made big strides to their standing, breathing down Australia's neck. West Indies are the only team that is outside of contention as of now and here's how things stand for the remaining sides after India's seven-wicket win in Kanpur.

India

Series left: 3 Tests vs New Zealand (Home); 5 Tests vs Australia (Away)

Percentage points: 74.24

The dominating win in Kanpur has boosted India's chances to reach the elusive final. Their mission for a 5-0 clean sweep for the home season 2024/25 is still very much on, providing themselves with sufficient leg space for the tour Down Under. Should India beat New Zealand 3-0 in the upcoming series, a draw in Australia is enough for India to get to 60% percentage points that will confirm a top-two finish in most scenarios.

A 3-0 win against New Zealand followed by even a 1-4 defeat against Australia will be sufficient for Men in Blue to secure a place in the summit clash, provided South Africa drops points in at least one of their six remaining red-ball games as only one of Australia or Sri Lanka can surpass India's PCT tally.

Sri Lanka

Series left: 2 Tests vs South Africa (Away); 2 Tests vs Australia (Home)

Percentage points: 55.56

An emphatic series win over Black Caps at home and away win against England has given a major boost to Sri Lanka to fancy their chances for a ticket to Lords. They have more games left in their kitty and would like to make the most of it. Wins in all remaining four games will take Sri Lanka to 69.23% PCT. However, if Australia wins the BGT trophy against India at home, they will go past Sri Lanka and book their berth.

If Sri Lanka extends their current winning run to five Tests later this year in South Africa and draw 1-1 against Australia at home they will end with 61.11% PCT, and then the Kangaroos would need to emerge triumphant by a margin of 3-1 or better against India to surpass Sri Lanka's tally.

Australia

Series left: 5 Tests vs Indies (Home); 2 Tests vs Sri Lanka (Away)

Percentage points: 62.50

Australia currently sits in the second position and are yet to square off against India and Sri Lanka in the current cycle. Australia need to emerge victorious in at least four games from the remaining seven Tests to keep their PCT above Sri Lanka. If India beats New Zealand 3-0, Lanka wins at least one Test in South Africa and Australia loses 0-2 in Sri Lanka, then Australia would need to beat India by a 5-0 or 4-0 margin to secure a top-two finish. Notably, the Pat Cummins-led side cannot afford to lose a single Test against India.

South Africa

Series Left: 2 Tests vs Sri Lanka (Home), 2 vs Pakistan (Home), 2 vs Bangladesh (Away)

Percentage points: 38.89

South Africa are currently placed fifth and a win in all six remaining Tests will help them at 69.44% PCT, which will surely be enough for qualification, as only one out of India or Australia can go past that number. However, five wins and a draw will reduce their chances, but will still keep them in contention. Five wins and a defeat will lower the percentage marginally to 61.11, which will still give them a chance if other results come in their favour.