WTC Final: Australia And South Africa Players Pay Respects To Victims Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Hyderabad: Australia have put themselves in a strong position on the Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa. The players from both the sides paid their respects to the victims of the Air India place crash in Ahmedabad ahead of the start of the proceedings on Friday. Both the players wore black armbands and also the iconic Lord’s stadium observed silence for a minute.

India witnessed one of their darkest day on June 12 as an air accident occurred. Air India Flight AI171 which was flying from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport in London. The air plane crashed near Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar are just minutes after taking off.

The aircraft was carrying 242 people which included 230 passengers and 12 crew members. It included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals. Many sportspersons including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli mourned the mishap which occurred on Thursday.

Australia are having an edge in the ongoing WTC final with a lead of more than 200 runs in the second innings. The playing conditions are bowling-friendly and the first two innings of the match were concluded in the first two days.

India players pay tribute

Indian players mourned the tragedy during their intra-squad game. Both the players and the members of the support staff wore black armbands and also a minutes' silence was observed.

"The players and members of support staff involved in the intra-squad game in Beckenham are wearing black armbands. A minute's silence was also observed today to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, as a mark of respect for the lives lost and solidarity with the affected families," read the statement from BCCI.

India are set to play a five-match Test series against England starting from June 20 and they are playing an intra-squad match in the preparation of the series.