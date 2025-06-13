WTC Final: Pat Cummins Inks His Name In Record Book Taking Six Wickets On Day 2

London: Pat Cummins scripted his name in the history books as he dished out a captain’s performance to put his team in the driver’s seat against South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The match is currently taking place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

South Africa put up a fightback on the second day of the Test after being reduced to 42/4 on the opening day of the match. South Africa made a strong start to the day, but Cummins took five of the six wickets the South African team lost. He dismissed Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, David Bedingham, and Kagiso Rabada. Cummins finished with the bowling figures of 6/28.

Records set by Cummins

Cummins now has the most wickets in the finals of the ICC events with 12 wickets and has surpassed Mitchell Starc. Before the commencement of the match, Mohammed Shami (10) held the record. The Australian skipper is also the first bowler to take 10 wickets in the history of the WTC Finals.

Most Wickets In ICC Finals

Player Wickets Pat Cummins 12 Mitchell Starc 11 Mohammed Shami 10 Trent Boult 8 Ravindra Jadeja 8 Kyle Jamieson 8

The 32-year-old has also become the first cricketer to take 10 wickets in the final of an ICC event. He is also the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in the final of a global event.

He has also the best bowling figures by a captain at Lord’s, shattering the Bob Willis' record record against India in 1992 (6/101).Cummins took a four-wicket haul for the 20th time in the WTC and became the first pacer to complete the feat. Overall, he is the third bowler along with Lyon and Ashwin to reach the milestone.

Best Bowling Figures By A Captain In ICC Tournament Finals

Player Bowling Figures Team Opponent Match Pat Cummins 6/28 Australia South Africa WTC Final 2025 Pat Cummmins 3/83 Australia India WTC Final 2023 Darren Sammy 2/6 West Indies Sri Lanka 2012 T20 World Cup Final Pat Cummins 2/34 Australia India 2023 World Cup final Allan Border 2/38 Australia England 1987 World Cup Final

Dominating captain vs captain battle

By dismissing Bavuma, Cummins became the captain to dismiss the opposition skipper on most number of occasions overtaking Richie Benaud’s (18) previous record.

Captain to Dismiss Opposition Captain Most Times

Player Wickets of Opponents' Captain As Captain Pat Cummins 19 Riche Benaud 18 Imran Khan 15 Jason Holder 12 Gary Sobers 12

More notable records

The long list of Cummins’ records trickles down to some more interesting numbers. He has the third most wickets by a bowler as a captain in Test cricket after Imran Khan (187) and Benaud (138).

Also, the right-arm pacer completed 300 Test wickets and became the eighth Australian bowler to achieve the feat. Also, he completed 79 wickets in the ongoing WTC cycle surpassing Jasprit Bumrah (77).

Australia on top

By the end of the second day of the WTC final, Australia seem to be in a strong position. They have a lead of 218 runs in the second innings with two wickets in hand. After Australia bundled out South Africa in the first inning on 138 thanks to bowling masterclass from Cummins, Alex Carey played a knock of 43 runs for the Aussies helping them take a lead of more than 200 runs.

Considering the kind of domination bowlers have displayed in the contest so far, chasing a 200-plus total might be a tough task for the South African side.