ICC Announces Date Of World Test Championship Final For 2023-25 Cycle

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 11 hours ago

International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the date for the World Test Championship cycle 2023-25. Lord’s will host the fixture from June 11, 2025, which will determine the winner of the World Test Championship.

Australia won WTC 2023 Final (ANI)

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the dates for the final of the World Test Championship 2023-25. The final of the third edition will be hosted by Lord’s from June 11. The title decider will be played at the iconic venue from June 11 to 15 and there will be a reserve day as well on June 16.

It will be the first occasion for Lord’s to host the WTC final. Earlier, Kensington Oval hosted the final of the WTC editions in 2021 and 2023 which were won by Australia and New Zealand respectively. The final will be played between the teams at the top two positions in the standings. India is currently at the top of the standings while Australia is at the second position.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice has remarked that the institution expects a high demand for the eagerly-awaited contest.

“The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition," Allardice said.

"It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year."

Although India and Australia are in the top two positions in the standings, there are still plenty of points available for teams. New Zealand is at the third spot while Bangladesh is at the fourth spot. England and South Africa have occupied fifth and sixth positions respectively.

TAGGED:

ICC WTC WTC 2025 FINAL

