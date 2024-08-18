As A Father, Feel A Deep Sense Of Pain: Wriddhiman Saha Expresses Anger Over RG Kar Rape And Murder Case

Kolkata (West Bengal): Protests over the RG Kar debate are gaining momentum, with not only ordinary people but also celebrities participating. Former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Sunday joined former captain Sourav Ganguly as he shared a post related to the RG Kar rape and murder case on social media.

Saha, who was the preferred wicket-keeper in the Indian team after MS Dhoni's retirement, posted a note on his official Instagram handle and stated that he couldn't do anything in the matter, but was very angry and in pain as a father. "As a father, I can't help but feel a deep sense of pain and anger. How can we call ourselves human when we can't even ensure the safety of our children," Saha wrote in his note.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces as I write this, trying to come to terms with the heinous crime that took place in my own city, Kolkata. As a society, we need to wake up. Girls deserve a better place in this world. They deserve to feel safe, to walk freely without fear," he further added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Ganguly clarified that his previous statement was misinterpreted by the media. The former BCCI president had attended a multinational company's function last Sunday and had expressed his stance on the RG Kar case. However, he faced huge criticism on social media for his statement. "West Bengal should not be judged as a whole by one incident," the left-hand batter had said which stirred controversy in various quarters, but now he has clarified his position again.

"Last Sunday I spoke about this. I don't know how my statement was interpreted. This is a terrible incident. The culprits should be punished in such a way that no one can do anything like this in the future. The investigation is going on. I hope the culprit will be identified and punished. The way people are protesting, if this incident happened anywhere in the world, this is how people would have roared," Ganguly said.