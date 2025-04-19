ETV Bharat / sports

WWE WrestleMania 41: Start Time, Match Card, Live Streaming Details, All You Need To Know

WrestleMania 41 is all set to be hosted at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and here are all the details about the event.

Wrestlemania 41 live streaming
Building wraps for WrestleMania 41 are shown on the exterior of Allegiant Stadium on April 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)


By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 19, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST

2 Min Read

Nevada: One of the greatest events in the world of wrestling, WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to be hosted at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The match card for two nights is fully stacked. Big names in the wrestling industry like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Roman Reigns and CM Punk will feature in the event defending major titles.

Jey Uso will start the proceedings on the first day of the event as he will lock horns with Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rey Mysterio will be up against El Grande Americano while Jade Cargill will be aiming to defeat Naomi in her battle. Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will face each other in a triple-threat match to sign off the day with some thrilling action.

More high-profile matches will be played on the second day of the event. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will line up against each other in a Street Fight. AJ Styles will battle it out against Logan Paul, while the main event will see Cody Rhodes defend the WWE Championship title against John Cena.

WrestleMania 41 Match Card

Night One Match Card

  • Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
  • World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
  • WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
  • World Tag Team Title Match: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day
  • Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
  • Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Night Two Match Card

  • Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
  • Triple Threat Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
  • Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Blor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio
  • WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria
  • Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
  • AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
  • Randy Orton vs TBA

WWE WrestleMania 41 India Start Time

The following are the timings for the Indian spectators for both nights.

Night 1: Sunday, April 20 at 4:30 AM IST

Night 2: Monday, April 21 at 4:30 AM IST

WWE WrestleMania 41: Where to watch on TV in India

Unfortunately, there is no broadcasting of the event in India.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Live Streaming

The Indian fans can livestream WrestleMania 41 on Netflix.

