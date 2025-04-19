WWE WrestleMania 41: Start Time, Match Card, Live Streaming Details, All You Need To Know

Nevada: One of the greatest events in the world of wrestling, WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to be hosted at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The match card for two nights is fully stacked. Big names in the wrestling industry like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Roman Reigns and CM Punk will feature in the event defending major titles.
Jey Uso will start the proceedings on the first day of the event as he will lock horns with Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rey Mysterio will be up against El Grande Americano while Jade Cargill will be aiming to defeat Naomi in her battle. Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will face each other in a triple-threat match to sign off the day with some thrilling action.
World Heavyweight Champion #Gunther defends his title against 2025 Men's #RoyalRumble match winner #JeyUso TONIGHT at #WrestleMania 41!— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
More high-profile matches will be played on the second day of the event. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will line up against each other in a Street Fight. AJ Styles will battle it out against Logan Paul, while the main event will see Cody Rhodes defend the WWE Championship title against John Cena.
.@CodyRhodes said NOT TODAY! 😤#WrestleMania is about to be a movie 🍿#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1GoOGhHw1r— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
WrestleMania 41 Match Card
Night One Match Card
- Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
- World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
- WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
- World Tag Team Title Match: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day
- Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
- Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
Night Two Match Card
- Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
- Triple Threat Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
- Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Blor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio
- WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria
- Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
- AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
- Randy Orton vs TBA
WWE WrestleMania 41 India Start Time
The following are the timings for the Indian spectators for both nights.
Night 1: Sunday, April 20 at 4:30 AM IST
Night 2: Monday, April 21 at 4:30 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 41: Where to watch on TV in India
Unfortunately, there is no broadcasting of the event in India.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Live Streaming
The Indian fans can livestream WrestleMania 41 on Netflix.