WWE WrestleMania 41: Start Time, Match Card, Live Streaming Details, All You Need To Know

Nevada: One of the greatest events in the world of wrestling, WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to be hosted at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The match card for two nights is fully stacked. Big names in the wrestling industry like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Roman Reigns and CM Punk will feature in the event defending major titles.

Jey Uso will start the proceedings on the first day of the event as he will lock horns with Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rey Mysterio will be up against El Grande Americano while Jade Cargill will be aiming to defeat Naomi in her battle. Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will face each other in a triple-threat match to sign off the day with some thrilling action.

More high-profile matches will be played on the second day of the event. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will line up against each other in a Street Fight. AJ Styles will battle it out against Logan Paul, while the main event will see Cody Rhodes defend the WWE Championship title against John Cena.

WrestleMania 41 Match Card

Night One Match Card