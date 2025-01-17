ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2025 Schedule Out, RCB To Take On GG In Season Opener; Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, And Mumbai To Host Matches

The highly anticipated WPL 2025 to kickstart on February 14, with defending champions RCB taking on Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener at BCA Stadium.

The highly anticipated WPL 2025 to kickstart on February 14, with defending champions RCB taking on Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener at BCA Stadium.
WPL 2025 Schedule Out RCB vs GG Tournament Opener Baroda Bengaluru Lucknow And Mumbai To Host Matches (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday revealed the schedule for the much-awaited Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The third edition of the women's T20 league will be held in four cities – Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai – promising a festival of thrilling T20 action.

The tournament will kick off on 14th February at the newly built BCA Stadium in Baroda, where the Gujarat Giants (GG) will square off against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-octane season opener. Baroda will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, where RCB will play their first home game against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI), champions of the first WPL edition, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 21st February.

RCB will have three more opportunities to entertain their home crowd as they host UP Warriorz (UPW) on 24th February, GG on 27th February and Delhi Capitals (DC) on 1st March. Adding to the excitement, Lucknow will make its debut as a WPL venue this season, with UPW playing three matches at their home ground from 3rd March.

The final leg of the tournament will unfold in Mumbai, with the iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) hosting the last two league matches and the two high-stakes Playoff games. Mumbai Indians will conclude the league stage with back-to-back home games against GG and RCB on the 10th and 11th March respectively.

The battle for supremacy will reach its peak in the playoffs, with the table-toppers earning a direct berth in the final. The second and third-placed teams will clash in what promises to be a thrilling Eliminator on Thursday, 13th March, for a chance to compete in the grand finale. The ultimate showdown for the coveted trophy is scheduled for Saturday, 15th March.

Continuing the format from the previous season, all matches in the third edition will be single-headers.

