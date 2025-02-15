WPL 2025: RCB Create History With Record-Breaking Run Chase Against Gujarat Giants

Hyderabad: The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a remarkable start to their campaign after registering the highest successful run-chase in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Friday, February 14.

RCB chased down a record target of 202 to beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh smashed an unbeaten 64 off 27 balls as RCB crossed the finishing line with nine balls to spare.

Notably, this is the only second instance when a team has chased down a 200+ run target in women's T20 cricket. West Indies was the first team to achieve the feat, tracking down 213 against Australia at the North Sydney Oval back in 2023.

RCB broke the record which was held by Mumbai Indians (MI) for the highest chase in the WPL.

Coming to the match front, Richa got the lifeline as Priya Mishra dropped Richa Ghosh when the batter was on nought. The missed chance cost Gujarat Giants heavily as the batter remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock in helping her side win.

Veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who has had her injury concerns, also came out firing to score 57 off 34 balls, laced with six fours and two sixes. For the Giants, their skipper Ashleigh Gardner amassed an unbeaten 79 and picked up two wickets in her very first over, but her efforts went in vain as she failed to take her side home.

WPL debutant Deandra Dottin played a cameo of 25 off 13 balls while Simran Shaikh smashed quick-fire 11 runs, propelling the Giants past the 200-run mark. Pacer Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowler for the visitors, taking two wickets for 25 runs.