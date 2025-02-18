WPL 2025: RCB Hammer DC By Eight Wickets As Mandhana Records Her Highest Tournament Score

Vadodara: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are going strong in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 despite missing some of their key players due to injury concerns. Winning two out of two matches so far Smriti Mandhana and Co. have showcased the world that they are capable of winning yet another WPL title.

After scripting a successful chase of 202 against Gujarat Titans in the season opener, RCB pulled off another all-rounder performance to secure a triumph. The team completed the chase of 142 with ease courtesy of Mandhana’s 47-ball 81. With the win, RCB climbed to the top of the points table.

The left-handed batter looked in complete control of the chase during her innings laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes. She dismantled the opposition's bowling attack with some destructive strokes. Shikha Pandey halted the carnage by dismissing her on 81, but she had ensured a smooth chase by then for the team. It was not only Mandhana’s highest individual score in WPL, but she also became the first player to score 80 or more runs on multiple occasions in the tournament.

The bowling attack led by Renuka Singh troubled DC from the start. Jemimah Rodrigues fought a lone battle with a knock of 34 runs but none of the other batters were able to cross the 30-run mark for Delhi side. Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham picked three wickets each for the bowling side. Kim Garth and Ekta Bisht picked a couple of wickets each.

RCB will be eyeing a hattrick of wins when they will be up against Mumbai Indians at home on February 21.