WPL 2025 Match 1: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Streaming

Vadodara: The third season of the women’s premier league is set to start on Friday, February 14, The first match of the season will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) squaring off against each other. The team led by Ashleigh Gardener will be aiming to give a tough fight to Smirti Mandhana’s RCB. The Banglore-based franchise will be without the services of two key players Sophie Devine and Kate Cross.

RCB, led by Mandhana will be brimming with confidence on the back of their maiden wOMEN’S Premier League (WPL) 2024 title. Their squad includes elite international stars like Ellyse Perry and Indian cricketers like Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil. The team is well-blended with experience and youth.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will be looking to turn things around this season under the leadership of Beth Mooney. In the WPL 2024, they finished at the bottom of the points table with just a couple of victories from eight matches.

Head to head records

Both the teams have met each other on four occasions with each teams winning on two occasions. In the last match played between these two teams in the WPL 2024, Gujarat won the contest by 19 runs. Batting first, Gujarat Giants posted 199/5 and RCB lost the plot during the run chase. They failed to keep up with the required run rate and failed to carve a successful run chase.