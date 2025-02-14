ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2025 Match 1: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Streaming

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns against Gujarat Giants in the opening fixture of the Women’s Premier League.

WPL 2025 Match 1
File Photo: Smriti Mandhana And Ashleigh Gardener (Getty Images and AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 1:16 PM IST

Vadodara: The third season of the women’s premier league is set to start on Friday, February 14, The first match of the season will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) squaring off against each other. The team led by Ashleigh Gardener will be aiming to give a tough fight to Smirti Mandhana’s RCB. The Banglore-based franchise will be without the services of two key players Sophie Devine and Kate Cross.

RCB, led by Mandhana will be brimming with confidence on the back of their maiden wOMEN’S Premier League (WPL) 2024 title. Their squad includes elite international stars like Ellyse Perry and Indian cricketers like Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil. The team is well-blended with experience and youth.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will be looking to turn things around this season under the leadership of Beth Mooney. In the WPL 2024, they finished at the bottom of the points table with just a couple of victories from eight matches.

Head to head records

Both the teams have met each other on four occasions with each teams winning on two occasions. In the last match played between these two teams in the WPL 2024, Gujarat won the contest by 19 runs. Batting first, Gujarat Giants posted 199/5 and RCB lost the plot during the run chase. They failed to keep up with the required run rate and failed to carve a successful run chase.

Live streaming details of GG-W vs RCB-W

Where will the GG-W vs RCB-W match be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

At what time will the GG-W vs RCB-W match start?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Timing).

Where to watch the live streaming of GG-W vs RCB-W match in India?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch the live telecast of the GG-W vs RCB-W match in India?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be available on the Sports18 network in India.

Vadodara: The third season of the women’s premier league is set to start on Friday, February 14, The first match of the season will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) squaring off against each other. The team led by Ashleigh Gardener will be aiming to give a tough fight to Smirti Mandhana’s RCB. The Banglore-based franchise will be without the services of two key players Sophie Devine and Kate Cross.

RCB, led by Mandhana will be brimming with confidence on the back of their maiden wOMEN’S Premier League (WPL) 2024 title. Their squad includes elite international stars like Ellyse Perry and Indian cricketers like Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil. The team is well-blended with experience and youth.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants will be looking to turn things around this season under the leadership of Beth Mooney. In the WPL 2024, they finished at the bottom of the points table with just a couple of victories from eight matches.

Head to head records

Both the teams have met each other on four occasions with each teams winning on two occasions. In the last match played between these two teams in the WPL 2024, Gujarat won the contest by 19 runs. Batting first, Gujarat Giants posted 199/5 and RCB lost the plot during the run chase. They failed to keep up with the required run rate and failed to carve a successful run chase.

Live streaming details of GG-W vs RCB-W

Where will the GG-W vs RCB-W match be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

At what time will the GG-W vs RCB-W match start?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Timing).

Where to watch the live streaming of GG-W vs RCB-W match in India?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch the live telecast of the GG-W vs RCB-W match in India?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be available on the Sports18 network in India.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GUJRAT GIANTSROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURUGGW VS RCBWWPL 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.