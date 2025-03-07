ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2025: Harmanpreet Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct In Fixture Against UP Warriorz

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been penalised for showing dissent at the Umpire’s decision in the WPL 2025.

File Photo: Harmanpreet Kaur (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 7, 2025, 1:44 PM IST

Lucknow: The fixture between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League was played at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. Mumbai Indians emerged triumphant in the match by six wickets, but the fixture saw a controversial moment involving Harmanpreet Kaur. The MI skipper was fined by the WPL with 10 per cent of her match fee.

The incident took place at the end of the 19th over of the UP Warriorz innings when umpire Ajitesh Argal informed Harmanpreet that only three fielders are allowed outside the circle in the final over because of the slow over rate.

The 35-year-old was engaged in a brief argument with the on-field umpire. Temamte Amelia Kerr also joined the discussion.

"Harmanpreet Kaur admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match," WPL said in a release.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."

Harmanpreet was also involved in a verbal spat with UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone during the match when the English cricketer, standing at the non-striker’s end, was seen explaining something to the umpire. Harmanpreet reacted to the incident sharply, asking Ecclestone not to intervene. After the exchange, square-leg umpire N Janani and UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma stepped in to defuse the tension between the two.

Mumbai Indians will play their next WPL fixture against the Gujarat Giants in the tournament and are at second place in the points table with four victories from six matches.

