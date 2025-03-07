ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2025: Harmanpreet Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct In Fixture Against UP Warriorz

Lucknow: The fixture between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League was played at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. Mumbai Indians emerged triumphant in the match by six wickets, but the fixture saw a controversial moment involving Harmanpreet Kaur. The MI skipper was fined by the WPL with 10 per cent of her match fee.

The incident took place at the end of the 19th over of the UP Warriorz innings when umpire Ajitesh Argal informed Harmanpreet that only three fielders are allowed outside the circle in the final over because of the slow over rate.

The 35-year-old was engaged in a brief argument with the on-field umpire. Temamte Amelia Kerr also joined the discussion.

"Harmanpreet Kaur admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match," WPL said in a release.