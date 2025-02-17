ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants Break Jinx, Register First Victory While Chasing, Beat UP Warriorz By Six Wickets

Gujarat Giants registered first win of the Women’s Premier League 2025 on Sunday beating UP Warriorz by six wickets.

File Photo: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Vadodara: Gujarat Giants (GG) secured their first win of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 on Sunday beating UP Warriorz by six wickets in the third fixture of the tournament. In the fixture played at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, GG won the toss and invited the opposition to bat. After being put in to bat first, Warriorz managed to muster 143/9 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. In response, Gujarat completed the chase in 18 overs riding on Ashley Gardener’s impressive knock who scored her second successive half-century.

GG suffered early blows in the chase as lost the prized scalp of Beth Mooney who was dismissed by Grace Harris. Sophie Ecclestone struck from the other end in her first overs and the chasing the side were two wickets down early in the innings. Despite losing a couple of wickets, Ashleigh Gardener continued her brilliant form from the last match and scored 52 runs to help the team secure a victory. Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin took GG over the line with a 58-run stand.

Earlier in the match, UP Warriorz lost their openers Kiran Navgire and Vrinda Dinesh early in the innings and they were reduced to 22/2. Uma Chetry (24) and Deepti Sharma (39) then steadied the innings with a 51-run stand. However, as soon as both of the batters were dismissed, the team suffered an inning collapse and managed to post 143/9.

GG lost their first fixture of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. Now, with one win and one loss from two matches, the team is at the second position in the standings.

TAGGED:

GUJARAT GIANTSUP WARRIORZASHLEIGH GARDENERUP VS GG WPL 2025WPL 2025

