WPL 2025 Final: Mumbai Indians Win Second Women's Premier League Title, Delhi Third Time Unlucky

Mumbai: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's panache powered Mumbai Indians to their second Women's Premier League title as Delhi Capitals choked for the third time in succession losing by 8 runs in what turned out to be an exciting finale here on Saturday.

Harmanpreet saved her best for the big day as her scintillating 44-ball 66 was instrumental in taking MI to a fighting 149 for 7 despite underwhelming effort from the other batters. While it seemed that MI were at least 15 runs short of what was a par-score on a good batting track, Delhi Capitals batters put undue pressure on themselves to finish at 141 for 9 despite late surge from Marizanne Kapp and teenager Niki Prasad.

Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Sanskriti Gupta celebrates their win against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final cricket match, in Mumbai, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (PTI)

Once MI's most impactful player through the tournament, Nat Sciver-Brunt removed DC skipper Meg Lanning with an off-cutter and Shafali Verma, who has not shown any signs of improvement as far as his technique is concerned, was caught plumb in-front for shuffling to Shabnim Ismail, the chances for the visiting team were minimal. Jemimah Rodrigues (30 off 21 balls) tried for a while and so did Marizanne Kapp (40 off 26 balls) but it didn't prove to be enough in the end.

Having batted like a champion, Harmanpreet's years of experience of being an international skipper of repute proved to be handy as she marshalled her resources admirably, rotating the bowlers, not allowing the batters to get settled.

Whether it was Sciver-Brunt (3/30), Shabnim Ismail (1/15), Amelia Kerr (2/25 in 4 overs) or Indian youngster Saika Ishaque (1/33 in 4 overs), MI got wickets just when DC seemed ready for a pushback. Earlier, Delhi Capitals did well enough to restrict Mumbai Indians to a fighting 149 for 7.

Mumbai Indians' players celebrate their win against Delhi Capitals (PTI)

Harmanpreet effortlessly shifted gears from the onset, starting with a short-arm swat pull off Annabel Sutherland and then three fours off left-arm spinner Jonassen. Cut above the rest of Indian women cricketers in terms of sheer quality, the manner in which the Indian skipper pierced the off-side field was a sight to behold.

She took on the opposition's most successful bowler of the tournament, Jonassen, who had to be taken off the attack by DC skipper Meg Lanning and the bowling changes suddenly didn't work.

At the other end, tournament's highest run-getter Sciver-Brunt (30 off 28 balls) completed her personal tally of 500 runs in this edition but for a change, played second fiddle, allowing Harmanpreet to enthrall the near-capacity Brabourne Stadium crowd that cheered her every stroke.

Mumbai Indians' players celebrate their win against Delhi Capitals (PTI)

The duo added 89 in little over 10 overs but just when it looked that MI are setting themselves up for a big total, left-arm spinner Charani got Sciver-Brunt caught at square leg while trying to slog sweep. From a safe 103 for 3, it became 118 for 6 in no time as Jonassen's twin blows in the 16th over increased pressure on Harmanpreet.

First it was Amelia Kerr, who had a torrid run with the bat, caught at the edge of the circle and then Sajeevan Sajana's attempted slog sweep went haywire as she was trapped leg-before.

Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr leaps into the air to grab the ball one-handed but also over-balances beyond the ropes during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final (PTI)

Finally, it was Sutherland, who got the MI skipper, who went for one shot too many. MI ended at least 15 short of par score but it didn't hurt them one bit.