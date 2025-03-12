WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Enter Into Final As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Mumbai Indians In Final League Stage Fixture

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals (DC) booked a berth in the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday for the third time in a row. DC topped the points table as Mumbai Indians lost their fixture Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 11 runs. Both DC and MI amassed 10 points in the league stage, but DC topped the points table with a better net run rate.

RCB ensured that they did not finish at the bottom of the points table with a consolation win. They finished in the penultimate position with six points from eight matches. After Tuesday’s game, MI finished at the second position in the points table, while the Gujarat Giants are at the third position. Both the teams will take on each other in the Eliminator.

Defending Champions, RCB, ended their otherwise poor campaign on a winning note with an 11-run victory on Tuesday The win denied MI a direct entry into the final of the competition.

Batting first, RCB posted 199/3 on the scoreboard with a collective effort from the batting unit. The team total included valuable contributions from Smriti Mandhan (37-ball 53) and Elysse Perry (49 from 38 balls), Richa Ghosh (36 off 22), and Georgia Wareham (31 off 10).

Chasing the target, MI slumped to 38/2, but Nat Sciver-Brunt kept them in the game with a knock of 69 runs from 35 balls. Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers for RCB with the spell of 3/26 in her quota of four overs. KiM Garth picked a couple of wickets to help RCB secure a triumph.