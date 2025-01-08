WPL 2025: BCCI Shortlist Venues For Tournament, Baroda Likely To Host Title Clash

Hyderabad: The third edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set to start on February 6 or 7 according to a report by Cricbuzz. The season will unfold in two phases across a couple of cities with Baroda and Lucknow shortlisted by the Board for hosting of the fixtures as potential hosts. BCCI is yet to confirm the schedule of the five-team tournament. The report also mentions that BCCI has held informal discussions with the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA).

BCCI wants to conduct WPL matches for the upcoming season at the Kotambi Stadium which is the recently built international standard facility in Baroda. After its inauguration last month, the stadium hosted three women’s ODIs against West Indies. Also, the stadium has hosted several of the women’s T20 matches and Ranji Trophy games. Kotambi Stadium has been given the hosting of knockout matches in the Vijay Hazare trophy and the BCCI will check the preparedness of the venue with the hosting of the fixtures.

The final of the tournament is likely to be played around March 8-9. The inaugural edition of the league was hosted entirely by Mumbai while Bengaluru and Delhi staged the second season of the competition. Mumbai Indians won the first season of the WPL while Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the second edition of the tournament under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana.

Ellyse Perry was the leading run-getter last season with a tally of 347 runs with an average of 69.40. Shreyanka Patil scalped 13 wickets from eight matches with a bowling average of 12.08.